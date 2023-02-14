Paul Rudd's Teenage Son Sounds Just Like His Dad in Post-Super Bowl Interview

Twitter

"Paul Rudd's son is more Paul Rudd than Paul Rudd!"

The Internet is going wild over a new interview with Paul Rudd and his teenage son, Jack.

On Sunday, the actor and his son were among the thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, who watched the NFL team defeat the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVIl.

Following the Chiefs' epic win, Rudd -- who is a longtime fan of the Missouri-based team -- and Jack were interviewed by Fox Sports on the field. The "Ant-Man" star and his son -- who was born in 2006 -- praised Kansas Chiefs and its quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, however, the highlight of the interview was the fact that Jack sounds exactly like his dad. While they're obviously father and son, their voices are so similar that if one were to close their eyes, it would be hard to tell who was speaking!

"I can't believe it. It was such a great game. Wow, it all just feels so overwhelming. Incredible," Rudd, who shares Jack and daughter Darby, 13, with wife Julie Yaeger, told the Fox Sports reporter.

"I just wanted to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing, for putting in all the work, so we can all just enjoy his greatness every week," Jack added. "I'm so lucky that I’m alive to watch this. I cannot believe he's a real person. I don't know how to explain it."

The interview was posted to Fox Sports' Twitter account, and it didn't take long for social media users to point out the similarities between Rudd and his son.

"Paul Rudd's son is more Paul Rudd than Paul Rudd!" a user wrote.

"Put his son in movies. he's exactly like him," a person tweeted, while another said, "Carbon copy of his dad! I love it."

Another chimed in, writing, "Holy cow, they sound exactly the same."

"I just want to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing... I cannot believe he is a real person." 🤣



Paul Rudd and his son Jack were giddy after the @Chiefs Super Bowl win ⬇️ @PSchrags pic.twitter.com/D2xrDUBDLX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 13, 2023 @NFLonFOX

Rudd -- who has been promoting the third "Ant-Man" film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" -- recently shared a hilarious story about his son during an appearance on "Sunday Today With Willie Geist."

Rudd revealed that when his kids were young, he didn't want to tell them he was a famous actor. Instead, he let his children believe he was just a stellar employee at the local movie theater.

"I'm not gonna sit my kids down when they're three and say, 'You know, I've got some DVDs to show you,'" he explained. "I didn't really explain what I did."

How his children came to believe he worked at the theater all started with going to see a movie with some friends when his son, Jack, was four or five.

"We were all going, and there was a movie poster that I was on that was in the lobby," Rudd recalled. "So they all just thought that I worked at the movie theater, which I thought was very cute."

The "Clueless" star said he'd contribute to the confusion by telling his children: "I work at the AMC Lowes."