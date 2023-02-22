Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Says Trans Sibling Leon Distancing From Family

Instagram

Gwendlyn reacts after father Kody said some of her siblings "don't fit in well with the rest of the family."

Gwendlyn Brown is supporting her sibling Leon Brown's decision to remove themselves from the "Sister Wives" family after coming out as transgender.

In a video shared to her YouTube channel, the 21-year-old TV personality revealed her 27-year-old sibling's reasoning behind keeping their distance while reacting to a recent episode of the TLC reality show centered around their unconventional family.

Their father Kody Brown could be heard in a voice over claiming that the children he shares with his wives -- Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn -- are "not cohesive" as a family. "Leon, Paedon, Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, they don't fit in well with the rest of the family," the Brown family patriarch said.

The Northern Arizona University student called out her father, saying he was "beyond wrong" and explained that Leon has chosen to not be close with the family in order to give "themselves space for their emotional health."

"Leon has been, since childhood, kind of the odd one out in the family because they had no siblings from their mom to really get along with," Gwendyln continued. "They just probably felt like the odd one out."

Noting how Leon identifies as transgender and queer, she shared that the "Sister Wives" family "predominantly" practices Mormonism which "hasn't really traditionally been kind to queer people, especially with a family that's quite a bit conservative and partially against transsexuality in general..."

The daughter of Kody and Christine Brown claimed her sibling has "just been separating themselves from the situation and been sticking to people that are more safe for them."

"It's not that they're not fitting in," Gwendlyn added, "It's that they have chosen to go to people who they can trust, and it's just they found a safer community for themselves."

Back in June 2022, Leon took to Instagram to come out as queer and transgender.

"Someone recently told me that i didn't have to have all of my s--- figured out in order for me to share myself with the world." the only child of Kody and Meri Brown began, "So here's me, definitely not having almost any of my s--- figured out, to let you know that I am trans. My name is Leon or Leo (I love both) and my pronouns are they/them."

"I remember the first time that I knew I wasn’t a girl. I was pretty young & unfortunately I grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," Leon explained. "So I continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. And here's the thing, I'm finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. And that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."

In addition to the post, Leon added that anyone who refuses to use their "correct" name and pronouns going forward doesn't "need to speak to or about me." Mom Meri reacted to the reveal at the time by sharing Leon's post to her own Instagram Story -- adding an emoji that read, "You are my sunshine."

Kody married his first wife Meri in 1990, before Janelle joined the family with a spiritual marriage in 1993. Christine was next, spiritually marrying into the family in 1994, before Robyn did the same in 2010. Kody then divorced Meri on paper so he could legally marry Robyn in 2014.