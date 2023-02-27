Angela Bassett Reacts as Ariana DeBose Pokes Fun at Viral Moment at SAG Awards

Netflix

The Black Panther actress also revealed she DMed DeBose over the viral "Angela Bassett did the thing" moment from the BAFTAS -- while Jamie Lee Curtis fiercely defended Ariana.

Ariana DeBose is still making headlines for her rap at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards earlier this month -- and poking fun at them too.

On Sunday night, DeBose returned to the stage at the SAG Awards, her first on-camera appearance since the "West Side Story" star went viral for a number celebrating the female nominees at the BAFTAs in which she infamously said, "Angela Bassett did the thing."

Last night, she hit the stage with Diego Luna to present Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. Before the "Andor" star formally introduced the category, DeBose joked, "Diego, do the thing."

Everyone in the audience began to laugh, as the camera cut to Bassett herself -- who was also seen smiling and laughing, before blowing a kiss to DeBose on stage.

Before the SAG Awards, Bassett revealed she had already reached out to DeBose to check in on her after going viral.

"I DM'd her last night. I did. It was beautiful," Bassett told Variety at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. "I just wanted to make sure she was okay because, you know, it's a lot of attention. And she is A-Okay."

She went on to quote DeBose at the same event, after she won Entertainer of the Year -- exclaiming, "I guess “Angela Bassett did the thing!'" as she picked up her award.

‘I guess “Angela Bassett did the thing”’



J’adore a full circle meme.



Now, on to the Oscars, Ma’am 👸🏾❤️😭



pic.twitter.com/UYo68Ogj2q — Le Gateau Chocolat (@LeGateauChoc) February 26, 2023 @LeGateauChoc

Someone else in DeBose's corner was Jamie Lee Curtis, who was also name-checked in the rap.

"I'm unclear as to what the f--- people are on about," Curtis told Deadline when asked about the performance at the 2023 Producers Guild Awards on Saturday. "For me, it was joyous, celebratory, sisterly, hot, spicy and she's just so incredibly talented."

She went on to blame the producers and camera operators for some of the awkward cutaways during DeBose's number, before sending a message to all the trolls out there.

"She is a fantastic talent, these people should shut the f--- up, back the f--- off and let this woman just shine her light because she is fantastic. She is fantastic."