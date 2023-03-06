Rihanna Jokes Baby Boy Is Crying Over Not Going to Oscars with Her

Getty/Instagram

The pregnant star playfully posted a photo of her son with tears in his eyes, writing "my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him"

Rihanna's baby boy says no to sitters for Hollywood's biggest night!

In an adorable carousel of images and photos posted to her Instagram on Sunday, the 35-year-old Fenty Beauty founder joked her son was upset after learning his unborn sibling would be attending the 95th Academy Awards without him.

Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second baby with A$AP Rocky and is nominated for Best Original Song for "Lift Me Up" which she is scheduled to perform during the ceremony.

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," she hilariously wrote in her caption. "Swipe for tb of my fat man."

The post also included a video of the 9-month-old reacting to the song's music video. The song was the lead single in the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack and served as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman who passed away after losing a battle with colon cancer in August 2020.

Celebrity friends flocked to the comments to gush over the baby boy and his cute tantrum.

"MR. MAYERS ❤️" A$AP, who’s real name is Rakim Mayers, commented on his partner's post.

Cara Delevingne raved, "That face 😍😍😍."

"Cutie PIE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Viola Davis praised, while Gigi Hadid said, "Can't wait mommmyyyyy."

Rihanna's second child has already made appearances in more ways than one!

During her highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance, the artist debuted her baby bump and her rep soon after confirmed she was pregnant with her second child with A$AP. The couple welcomed their first baby in May 2022.

Shortly after her return to the stage, the family of three actually made their magazine debut in British Vogue as a family of four. In a post to Instagram, Rihanna revealed she was unknowingly pregnant at the time of the shoot.