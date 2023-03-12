Disney Drops The Little Mermaid Live Action Full Trailer at Oscars

Walt Disney Studios

The full trailer for Disney's live action "The Little Mermaid" gave fans a first look into Melissa McCarty's Ursula and Javier Bardem's King Triton.

After months of anticipation, the first full-length trailer of Disney's live-action "The Little Mermaid" movie starring Halle Bailey as Ariel is finally here.

During the 2023 Oscars on Sunday night, Bailey -- who was dressed in a pale blue princess-like Dolce & Gabbana gown, and Melissa McCarthy stunning in a red floor length Christian Siriano Gown -- hit the stage to present the trailer and it did not disappoint.

In the film Jonah Hauer-King portrays Prince Eric, McCarthy is Ursula, Javier Bardem is King Triton, Daveed Diggs is the voice of Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay is the voice of Flounder, Awkwafina is the voice of Scuttle.

The film, of course, is a live-action remake of the 1989 animated Disney classic. The upcoming film comes from director Rob Marshall and features four brand-new songs from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Per Disney, "The Little Mermaid's" synopsis reads: "The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life -- and her father's crown -- in jeopardy."