Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi Attend Vanity Fair Oscars Party After Home Invasion

Getty

Paul Pelosi recently recovered from brain surgery after the violent incident at the couple's San Francisco home.

Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi joined Hollywood to celebrate its biggest night at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party just over four months after their San Francisco home invasion.

The couple (both 82) made a glamorous appearance with the former House Speaker dressed in a gold sequined Giambattista Valli number with floral appliques and Paul fashioned in a classic black tuxedo.

Alongside the night's biggest winners including Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser, the Pelosi's partied at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

On October 28 last year, Paul was allegedly attacked by a home intruder who was wielding a hammer in the couple’s California home. Per CNN, Nancy was in Washington D.C. when the suspected assailant reportedly "confronted the speaker's husband" demanding, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"

Paul’s 911 call and the body cam footage of the incident has since been made public.

Suffering from a skull fracture, facial and hand injuries from his alleged attack, the businessman eventually underwent and successfully recovered from brain surgery. He was admitted into Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center for a week before he was discharged.

The suspected attacker was named as 42-year-old David DePape who has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault.

A few weeks later, Nancy announced she would be stepping down from her historic run as the Democratic House leader. Though she no longer leads the Democratic party, Pelosi still serves as a member of the house.

Back in 2007, the politician was elected as the first woman to become the Speaker of the House. She was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame in 2013.