The Voice 5th Judge: Blake Shelton Gets Emotional Filling Final Team as Blind Auditions Wrap

The moment Blake Shelton snagged his last-ever artist on "The Voice," newbie Niall Horan stole his chair while he was away, with the hint being that's where he'll be sitting next season.

The final night of the final Blind Auditions for Blake as all four Coaches filled their teams on "The Voice."

Each of them came in with just one spot left, which put extra pressure on the contestants to really stand out and make their mark if they wanted to get those chairs to turn. Impressively, one of them managed to do just that, nabbing the last four-chair turn of the season before filling on team.

Chance got himself into a little bit of trouble, presuming that only he would recognize a song from "Dreamgirls." First of all, even Blake knows the incredible legacy of Jennifer Holliday and Jennifer Hudson and come on, now, you don't think Kelly has already covered all the big anthems? Of course she has!

The freshman Coach was properly chastised for his presumptuousness, though it didn't slow his roll at all as he nabbed the very contestant he dropped that musical faux pas in front of! The remaining three artists that rounded out this season put fresh and interesting twists on Justin Bieber, Stevie Wonder and Pam Tillis, hinting at how creatively eclectic and interesting the season will be.

Blake admitted that he got a little emotional pushing his button for the last time, and saluting the Army soldier who was his very last Blind Audition ever! In an adorable moment, Niall came out dressed just like his on-screen "dad," and even nabbed Blake's chair when he walked off to congratulate his final contestant.

The Coaches quipped that the end chair will be his next season, so it could be that Niall has signed on for multiple seasons and the plan is to try and slot him opposite Kelly in the big chair. He's been working on Blake's pointing thing all season, so maybe he'll be ready.

Fair warning, since I'm safe at home, I'm probably going to be a little harsher than my colleagues Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton. But I might be nicer, too. Maybe.

And just for fun, I'm going to rank the performances from worst to first to see who my favorites are, and then see how they do as the season progresses.

Dasha

("I Can't Stand the Rain," Ann Peebles - 21, Los Angeles, CA) When she was 17, Dasha did "The Voice" in her home country of Russia, but she considered this opportunity "the next level." When she hit the stage, it was with a huge voice and impact right out of the gate. But we quickly found ourselves thinking she was really overdoing it. Yes, it's a song with a lot of flair and style, but she had so much affectation in almost every syllable and certainly every line that it was distracting to the cool vibe the track already has. She gave it her all and has an impressively full sound, but she needed to rein in a little bit and show a better full sense of herself.

Results: No Chairs Turn

Michael Landingham

("Wish I Knew You," The Revivalists - 29, Cherry Valley, CA) This was too much style over substance throughout, and Michael performed at the same level from start to finish. There was virtually no dynamic range, no vocal variance, just nothing to latch onto and give a glimpse of where he can go as an artist. It was a capable enough cover performance and he has a nice, raspy sound to his voice, but this wasn't a great choice to showcase his artistry and overall talent -- and with only your voice to do it, you really need to be showing off!

Results: No Chairs Turn

Grace West

("Maybe It Was Memphis," Pam Tillis - 19, Canton, MI) It took until the chorus kicked in for Grace to realize her full potential. The notes were good up until that point, but it wasn't yet clear just what she was capable of. Of course, the right song choice set her up for that breakout moment that got two chairs to turn in quick succession. She has a very rich, country tone, but she does still need to find her own identity as a singer. We know she rights songs, but this cover was too much like the original, so she's got to find a way to put her songwriter vibe on covers. The voice is there. It's time to build the artistry.

Results: Niall, Blake Turn [Team Blake]

Talia Smith

("Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing," Stevie Wonder - 29. Queens, NY) We were totally digging the jazzy approach Talia offered up for the opening lines, and clearly we weren't alone. Niall turned just as she was breaking out into the most recognizable elements of the song. She soared there, too, with impressive runs and a solid sound throughout. It's not an easy song to cover, and Talia handled it very well. We still think she stood out a little better on the softer side, but she's one we'll be interested to see as the show progresses.

Results: Niall Turns [Team Niall]

Katie Beth Forakis

("Ghost," Justin Bieber - 25, Savannah, TN) Kelly was right to compare this performance to an angel because there was this sweet, purity in Katie's voice that sustained throughout the entire piece. She gave just enough variance and inflection to hint at more in her arsenal, but chose to stay in that more feathery range to evoke the emotional impact of the song. That ability is a sign of a true artist. She got Niall with this performance, and us too through the TV screen. We don't know her full potential yet, but we know she can touch us emotionally through song, and that can be everything in itself. It was a beautiful performance.

Results: Kelly, Niall Turn [Team Kelly]

NariYella

("One Night Only," from "Dreamgirls" - 20, Elkins Park, PA) That's how you get the attention of the Coaches on the last day of Blind Auditions! NariYella opened the show with a showstopping performance of this "Dreamgirls" anthem that demands a big voice. She definitely delivered in that department, but we found ourselves -- once we got used to how effortlessly she managed the range and power -- with her playfulness on the track. She had these little runs that were like she was teasing the audience (and at one point toward the end, she definitely was). It's an interesting way to play with a song, and one only usually done by a master diva.

Results: 4-Chair Turn [Team Chance]

COACHES BANTER

"204 times you've said, 'I've never heard of that song.'" --Carson (to Blake)

"Hold on, let me get my life together, Chance." --NariYella (overwhelmed in the moment)

"First of all, these folks don't even know that song, so--" --Chance (about "One Night Only")

"I know that song." --Kelly

"Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Holliday." --Blake Shelton

"I've literally covered that song!" --Kelly

"If I don't win on my last season, it's really embarrassing." --Blake

"I think the best way for people to leave a job is, like, losing on their way out." --Chance