Tamar Braxton Confirms Feud with Kandi Burruss, Hits Back at 'Victim' Claim

"I'm not looking for attention or drama or anything like that, but that s--- really did happen. It was not cute," said Braxton, who claims Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker "threatened" her.

Back in December 2022, Tamar wrote on her Instagram Stories that she had allegedly been "threatened by a [peach] and they man ..." It was unclear which "RHOA" peach Braxton was referring to at the time. However, during an appearance on Sunday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live," the singer confirmed her feud is with Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker.

When a "WWHL" caller asked about which "RHOA" star and husband allegedly "threatened" her, Tamar, 46, didn't name names.

After host Andy Cohen pointed out that fans speculate she was referring to Eva Marcille, Braxton immediately replied, "It was not." She then added, "It really did happen, I'm not lying. Like, I'm not looking for attention or drama or anything like that, but that s--- really did happen. It was not cute."

Andy then suggested Drew Sidora, to which Tamar said, "No. Nuh-uh." Following a brief pause, Cohen asked if the woman was indeed a "full Housewife."

"She's a full Housewife," Braxton replied. Cohen then chimed in with, "It's not Kandi..." to which Tamar smiled, and took a drink from her cocktail in reply.

When Andy said he believed Tamar and Kandi had "mended everything" after they starred on "Celebrity Big Brother" together, Braxton replied, "I thought so too. I had no idea. I'll tell you the story later."

Following Tamar's "WWHL" appearance, Burruss appeared to shade Braxton in an Instagram post on Monday. The reality star shared a clip from "Addams Family Values" that featured Wednesday referring to another girl at camp as a "victim." Kandi simply captioned the pic with an eye-roll emoji.

While she didn't refer to Tamar by name, Braxton caught wind of the post and hit back on her own Instagram, however, she did refer to Kandi by name. The "Braxton Family Values" star slammed Burruss for seemingly calling her a "victim."

"I'm DONE talking about it. Obviously it happened," Tamar claimed. "kandi wants to deflect and condone her man's behavior by calling me a 'victim'(smh)….it’s abusive and disrespectful and it’s NEVER OK FOR A MAN TO STEP TO A WOMAN!!! Fans don’t have to agree!! PERIODT!!"

The beef between Tamar and Kandi reportedly began last fall when the latter appeared on the "Haus of Aaron" podcast in September 2022. During the interview, Burruss claimed former "RHOA" producer Carlos King wanted to make a biopic about her girl group Xscape without her knowledge or getting approval from the band, accusing him of stealing her "group's life story."

Braxton subsequently chimed in during an appearance on Dish Nation in October. "I don't agree with her calling him a thief, you know what I mean? I think that's a little like off the deep end," she said, seemingly defending King. (Braxton has previously toured with Burruss and Xscape.)

Tamar went on to share a series of posts on her Instagram Stories two months later in which she called out an "RHOA" star and her husband for allegedly "threaten[ing]" her.

"I got a story … y’all wanna hear about it?" she wrote in December, per The Reality Rundown. "I was threatened by a [peach] and they man…"

"It's funny to me that. No one said anything … maybe cause they don’t want you to know who they REALLY are," Braxton continued. "I feel like if I did [what] they did … they would have told the WORLD.:

She added, "It's BEEF and it's a REAL BEEF cause yo HUSBAND stepped to me! Periodt!"