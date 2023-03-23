Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Makes Surprising Jersey Shore Return to Reveal Major Life Update

MTV

It's been seven months since Ronnie last appeared on the show, after leaving the MTV series to focus on his mental health in 2021.

The New Orleans antics of the "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" cast were interrupted momentarily on Thursday's new episode -- as Ronnie Ortiz-Magro made a surprising solo appearance to update viewers on what he's been up to since he was last on the show.

Ronnie last appeared seven months ago, in August 2022, after originally stepping away from the show in May 2021 to "seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long." After popping up in just one episode to express his desire to make amends to the entire cast while speaking with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino last year, he again stopped filming ... until now.

This time, however, no other cast members joined him as he met with a real estate agent about selling his home in Los Angeles.

"I feel like I needed a change of scenery and a change in just pace of my life. So I've decided to move from LA to Miami and open up a new business, it's gonna be a sneaker store," Ronnie revealed in a confessional. "It's something I've always been into and has been a passion of mine."

He added that he was looking at both houses and condos in Miami. According to The Sun, Ortiz-Magro's home sold for $2.6 million in November, after being put on the market in October 2022 -- around the time this episode was filmed. He's been posting about the store, Sneaker Clinic, as well -- but it has yet to open.

"The last couple of years I was in a bad situation. I almost lost everything that I built. I almost lost my daughter," Ronnie said, referring to 4-year-old Ariana (inset above), who he shares with ex Jen Harley. "I was in treatment for 8 or 9 months but it helped me grow, it made me a stronger person."

"Now I have full custody of my daughter. It's a lot of hard work but she keeps me balanced," he added, as footage showed the father-daughter duo packing up their home. "She calms my world down. I didn't have the perfect situation with her mother, but she turned out perfect. She's so sweet and polite, it's like, are you mine?"

The mini-Ron update ended with him talking to his sponsor and saying, "It's been a crazy five years." It's unclear if or when he'll be back again further down the line.

Ronnie's brief appearance comes after MTV confirmed his ex, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, will return to the series next season. Unlike Ron, however, Sammi filmed with a number of cast members.