Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift's Wife Says 'Heart Is Crushed' After His Body Is Discovered

His body was found in the San Francisco Bay one month after he went missing; the medical examiner said there's "no evidence of foul play."

The wife of radio DJ Jeffrey Vanderfgrift is in mourning, after the San Francisco medical examiner's office confirmed his body was found in the water of the San Francisco Bay on Tuesday.

Though a cause of death has not yet been reported, the San Francisco Police Department also confirmed that there's "no evidence of foul play." The discovery of the WiLD 94.9 personality's body comes almost one month to the day he was last seen at his home on February 23. At the time of his disappearance he was described as "at-risk" by police.

"I struggle to write this to you as I can barely breathe or see through the pain and tears. As many of you have already heard, the SFPD found JV," Vandergrift's wife Natasha Yi shared to Instagram on Friday morning. "Every moment he was missing was agonizing for me. But the pain I feel now is something I have never felt before. My heart is crushed, and I cannot see myself ever moving forward, ever feeling joy or being at peace."

"Out of respect for JV and his entire family, I will not share too many details right now," she continued. "I am devastated that the love of my life is gone. But what I do know is that JV loved his work and he loved connecting with all of you. He loved his family, and I know he loved me as much as I love him. Our bond was truly unmatched."

She said that her husband "did not want to leave any of us," before asking for privacy.

"I know all of you cared for and loved JV, so please continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers," she concluded. "Remember his laugh, kindness and the immense impact he had on many of you and our entire community. JV, my love, I will cherish the time we had together and will miss you until the day I see you again."

The radio station for which Vandergrift worked also released a statement reading, "With a heavy heart, we must confirm that the body found near Pier 39 on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as our dear friend, family member & colleague, JV. We are devastated to know now that JV is gone. Please keep his wife Natasha, his family, and close friends in your thoughts and prayers."

Before he went missing, Vandergrift opened up in detail about being diagnosed with Lyme disease and the mental and physical effects it had on him, including thoughts of suicide. On air just hours before he went missing he also said, "The body and the pain and all that stuff, I can handle. What it's doing to my brain I could never describe to you."

Earlier this month, Yi shared to Instagram that "personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back" and police believed "no foul play is suspected in his disappearance."

She also said that "the amount of compassion for the physical torture J has been going through for the past 2 years has been overwhelming"