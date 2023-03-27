Ariana Madix on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Post-Reunion Dinner: 'I Don't Follow That'

Getty

While Sandoval and Leviss had dinner, Madix spent the night after the reunion with fellow "Vanderpump Rules" cast members and martinis.

Ariana Madix is no longer concerning herself with the likes of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

When the "Vanderpump Rules" star was asked about her thoughts on Sandoval and Leviss grabbing dinner after taping the reunion last week, the 37-year-old reality star shared that she couldn't care less about the time they spend together.

Madix told Page Six, "I don't know what they do. I don't follow that," after TMZ reported the two went out for a bite at the Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood on Thursday night. The outlet also claimed that nobody else from the cast joined them at dinner.

"At this point, I don’t care about anything either of them does," the Bravolebrity said with a shrug.

According to TMZ, the pair didn't engage in PDA but sat closely together and resembled a couple at their dinner. The pair reportedly arrived at the iconic Hollywood eatery at 10 p.m. and talked about the taping -- with a source claiming Raquel was overheard saying, "I can't believe she said that."

The duo weren't the only "Vanderpump Rules" cast members who needed to decompress with a night out after filming the highly anticipated reunion special.

Ariana, Kristen Doute and Scheana Shay headed out to the bar following the taping. Doute posted a video to her Instagram Story of her former co-stars sharing a drink with the caption, "I love you girls and I'm so f---ing proud of you. #teamariana."

Scheana shared Doute's sentiments and showed her support for Madix to her own Story. Shay and Madix held matching espresso martinis as the 37-year-old declared, "We did it," before telling Ariana "love you" and sharing a kiss.

Also present at the festivities was former costar Dayna Kathan, who also took to social media to post a video showing the entire group -- including a very enthusiastic Ariana -- booing the television inside the bar as video of Raquel was shown on the screen.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Leviss revealed she dropped her temporary restraining order against Sceana ahead of filming the reunion after the two allegedly got into a physical altercation following the news of "Scandoval."

"I can confirm that my attorney took my case off the court calendar Wednesday and is filing the appropriate paperwork requested by the court today to dismiss the TRO from moving forward after the 29th. We let the court know I will not be moving forward with a permanent restraining order," the reality star explained. "My team tried to work with Scheana on a mutually beneficial agreement hoping to get the TRO dropped earlier so we could film [the reunion] together."

She continued, "The TRO was intended to provide a cooling-off period after I was punched but I didn't want to continue with the permanent RO nor did I want to cause Scheana further agony and stress."

Scheana denies punching Leviss, with her lawyer saying in a statement to TMZ that Raquel is a "liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her."