Celebs Pay Tribute to Nashville Shooting Victims at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

On the red carpet, Kramer admitted she was still shaken by the tragic events after learning her children went to school just 15 minutes away from the site of the shooting.

Following the tragic shooting in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday that left six people -- including three children -- dead, stars who attended the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards took time to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

While opening the ceremony, host Lenny Kravitz honored the families and the victims.

"I want to take a moment to send some of that healing love to the families and the innocent people that lost their lives at the Covenant school today and to the entire Nashville community," the "American Woman" singer reflected. "Our hearts are heavy and we are with you. Nashville, we love you, and America, we must do better."

lenny kravitz addresses the Nashville shooting at the #iHeartAwards2023. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nashville, and those affected by this tragedy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WQBlXAyUo7 — Bushman (@BushmanOnAir) March 28, 2023 @BushmanOnAir

On the red carpet, Jana Kramer was shaken by the horrifying events that took place earlier that day, and told Fox News Digital that the incident hit a little too close to home. The "One Tree Hill" alum revealed that her two children -- Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4 -- go to school 15 minutes away from the school where the shooting took place.

"My brain's not even computing words right now because everyone's like, 'How are you?' 'What are you wearing?' And I'm like, 'I don't really care what I'm wearing. I care about my kids and I want to go home if I'm being totally honest,'" Kramer confessed.

Though her children -- whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin -- are okay, the "Voices" singer acknowledged that's not true for all. "It's awful, it's terrible. My kids are fine, but there's kids that aren't, and that's not OK. And something has to change. It's heartbreaking. That's where my brain is at the moment," she said.

“My prayers and lots of love back to our community in Nashville, Tennessee that’s hurting beyond belief right now” - @coleswindell ♥️ #iHeartAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/JC5Ij1n0tD — iHeartCountry (@iHeartCountry) March 28, 2023 @iHeartCountry

"We have friends that go there and friends' kids that go there. Nashville is a very close community. We know a lot of people that were there, so it’s just…still a little shake," Kramer continued. "Something has to happen. Prayers are a lot but we need more."

Country singer Cole Swindell, who also lives in Nashville, shared words of support for his community while accepting his award for Country Song of the Year for his track, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina."