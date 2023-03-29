Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids Recall 'Commotion' After Ski Collision During Trial: 'This A-Hole Ran Into Me'

Getty/Instagram

Moses, who was just 9 at the time, recalled hearing his mother yelling, "What the F-word?! You just ran into me!" after the collision.

As the trial between Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson continues, the actress' two children entered the conversation during Tuesday's court session.

While the two were originally planning to appear in person to testify, both Apple and Moses Martin instead had their depositions read due to scheduling conflicts. 18-year-old Apple was 12 when the 2016 ski slope collision between Paltrow and Sanderson happened, while 16-year-old Moses was just 9. Though neither saw the accident happen, they both detailed the aftermath of the incident in their depositions.

Sanderson is suing Paltrow for more than $300,000, saying her reckless skiing led to broken ribs and permanent brain damage. She countersued for $1 and attorney fees, saying he was responsible for the crash.

"I recall skiing with my instructor and briefly seeing the collision," read Moses' deposition. "And then he skied over and I followed him. And I saw my mother and a person behind her, who had crashed."

"When I skiied over, I heard my mom yelling at the guy. She was saying something along the lines of 'What the F-word, you just ran into me.' I believe she was on the ground laying down," he recalled.

Apple was also with another ski instructor when the collision happened, saying she didn't see it but recalled the "events following it."

"I did hear some commotion, but I was further down, so I decided to continue to go down to the lodge ... it sounded like a woman, it wasn't very clear," she said when asked if she heard anyone screaming. Apple then said the family reconvened at the lodge for lunch about "5-10" minutes after the collision, and that's when she found out her mother had been involved.

"My mom told me. She told us what happened. She came in, and she immediately ... I noticed that she looked a bit shocked and I asked what had happened and she said, 'This a-hole ran into me. He ran right into my back,'" said Apple. "And I remember she did this motion, saying that he ran into her back and they both went down."

"She was very frantic about it ... she was in a state of shock, she was very upset and she was in pain," she also claimed. Apple also said her mother then decided she wouldn't ski for the rest of the day -- adding, "which she never does, she always stays on."

"But she decided to get off because she was in shock and she was in a bit of pain," Apple continued, saying she was concerned about her mother at the time.

"I never see her really like shaken up like that. And she was very clearly visibly upset and she had some sort of pain," she added. "I can't remember what, but she was in a little bit of pain and I remember that's why she went to the spa to get a massage."

@GwynethPaltrow said that she briefly thought the ski crash may have been an assault of a “sexual nature” when recalling the collision. “There was a body pressing against me and there was a very strange grunting noise,” the famed actress said. pic.twitter.com/FYufPcM6wW — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) March 24, 2023 @LawCrimeNetwork

During her own testimony last week, Paltrow said she initially thought the collision could have been some sort of sexual assault.

"Two skis came between my skis, forcing my legs apart, and then there was a body pressing against me and there was a very strange grunting noise," she said at the time. "My brain was trying to make sense of what was happening. I thought, 'Is this a practical joke? Is someone, like, doing something perverted? This is really, really strange.' My mind was going very very quickly and I was trying to ascertain what was happening."

She went on to clarify that she doesn't believe she was sexually assaulted, but that's just "what went through my mind when it happened."