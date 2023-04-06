Katie Maloney, Lala Kent Slam Tom Schwartz for Saying This on WWHL About Tom Sandoval

Getty

While Maloney told him to "read the room," Kent said his comments displayed "another level of buffoonery."

The reality TV star was grilled about all things Scandoval by Andy Cohen on Wednesday's new episode, in which he revealed he first found out about a Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval "one-night stand" back in August 2022, before Sandoval told Schwartz he was in "love" with Raquel in January.

He went on to say Ariana Madix "eviscerated" them both during the reunion and explained why he never personally told Ariana about the affair -- claiming Sandoval kept telling him he'd handle it himself. Of Tom and Raquel's future, he added, "I think it'll be a miracle if they make it ... it's become toxic and I just don't know if it's sustainable."

It was his comments at the end of the show -- when Cohen asked his guest if he had any closing thoughts before signing off -- that really rubbed his ex-wife Katie Maloney and costar Lala Kent the wrong way, however.

It was his comments at the end of the show -- when Cohen asked his guest if he had any closing thoughts before signing off -- that really rubbed his ex-wife Katie Maloney and costar Lala Kent the wrong way, however.

"Ariana, love you. I know you don't love me right now but I still love you. Also, Tom, I know the whole world hates you but I'm not going to abandon you old buddy," said Schwartz. "He's knows he's a monster for what he did and if you see him, maybe give him a hug, even if he doesn't deserve it. Give him a hug. He's down bad."

That sentiment Maloney, who tweeted out the clip and added, "You're the only that wants to hug him dude. READ THE ROOM!!!"

On her Instagram Story, she also shared a video in which she said, "Tom, I have two words for you: Media training. You're just gonna say whatever lands in your head and that's not good."

Lala Kent called out her costar on her Instagram Story as well.

"Did Schwartzy really just say, 'If you see Sandoval in the street, give him a hug?' We're atomic wedgie-ing his ass. We're punching him straight in the dick," she said in a video. "Every time I sit here and say, 'I'm over Scandoval. I don't want to see it anymore,' one of those f---ing people just meets another level of buffoonery."

"And here I am. Here I am having to school more motherf---ers on life," she continued. "What Schwartz said has made me need to smack my vape 500 times and I can't f---ing find it!"