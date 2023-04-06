Lizzo and Jack Black Cameo in Latest Mandalorian Episode and Fans Can't Get Over It

Disney+

Christopher Lloyd also drops by the "Baby Yoda" show that also features guest appearances from the likes of Amy Sedaris, Jason Sudeikis, Tim Meadows, Adam Pally, and Bill Burr.

The growing "Star Wars" universe of shows on Disney+ has always had a knack for an unexpected cameo, but they really outdid themselves with the latest episode of "The Mandalorian" and fans still aren't over it.

Out of nowhere, the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin), the aforementioned "Baby Yoda" (Grogu) and Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze are tracking a group of Mandalorians -- but instead they find Jack Black and Lizzo.

You read that right.

Honestly, after Amy Sedaris became a semi-regular cast member and we've seen the likes of Jason Sudeikis, Adam Pally, Tim Meadows and Bill Burr, we didn't think we could be surprised by who might show up next on the action serial. But we were wrong.

Black and Lizzo portray the married rulers of an independent planet the two Mandalorians and one foundling land on. Making matters a little more complicated, Black portrays Captain Bombardier, who is a former Imperial officer who took part in the New Republic's anmensty program.

Nothing's been completely proven yet, but it certainly seems like many of these so-called reformed former Imperial soldiers aren't so reformed as they might want the naive New Republic to believe. The First Order has to come from somewhere in time for the sequel trilogy, right?

The appearance looked like it was particularly fun for Lizzo, who is an unabashed superfan of Grogu (even dressing up as him for Halloween). She got to "knight" him in the episode and really bond with the little guy while his Mandalorian friends take off on a mission. It had to be like a dream come true for her!

The episode also featured another big guest, with "Back to the Future" star Christopher Lloyd appearing as a Separatist who gets to wax nostalgic about Count Dooku (Christopher Lee) from the prequels. It all connects!

"The Mandalorian" is definitely having more fun than ever, and thanks to the popularity of its two main stars (Pascal and Grogu), it's clearly having no trouble picking up A-list guest stars who are probably just as thrilled to share time in this universe as the fans are to see them.

But how do you top Lizzo and Jack Black as an over-the-top royal couple? We'll just have to wait and see if they can. Is it too much? Over the top? Absolutely, but who says we can't have a little camp and fun with our "Star Wars." It's kind of always been part of the franchise's DNA.

New episodes of "The Mandalorian" drop every Wednesday. In the meantime, here's how fans have been reacting to those wild cameos. It looks like they either got a huge kick out of it, or were just horrified.

Mandalorian Spoilers

Lizzo just knighted Baby yoda aka grogu. What is happening in Star Wars #TheMandalorian #StarWars pic.twitter.com/FWnEsqgTyH — Atom (@theatomreview) April 5, 2023 @theatomreview

#themandalorian spoilers

JACK BLACK AND LIZZO IN THE MANDALORIAN NOBODY PANIC pic.twitter.com/XyfHxTfmBw — KJ ☾ 🔜 swce (@rainsofkamino) April 5, 2023 @rainsofkamino

#Mandalorian spoiler

Idk maybe it’s just me (probably) I LOVED JACK BLACK AND LIZZO IT WAS SO FUN TO SEE THEM HERE But it felt marvelish and almost out of place IM NOT SAYING I DIDNT LOVE IT BC IT WAS FUN but it definitely felt a little out of place idk I’ll probably delete pic.twitter.com/edfTGu5oZP — sierra 💗 mando spoilers ‼️ (@sierraknowsu) April 5, 2023 @sierraknowsu

LIZZO AND JACK BLACK IN MANDALORIAN??? pic.twitter.com/5APbPbsYm2 — SpideyInferno ☄️(ACROSS THE SPIDER VERSE🕸️) (@GamingWithTooT1) April 5, 2023 @GamingWithTooT1

JACK BLACK in Star Wars feels SO right ! Can’t believe they didn’t think of it before 🤪 Another amazing episode of the Bo Katan show aka #Mandalorian #JackBlack — Mark Read (@MarkReadMusic) April 6, 2023 @MarkReadMusic

As much as I love Christopher Lloyd these cameos are getting bad on the #Mandalorian. Lizzo and Jack Black?? pic.twitter.com/Q221GYgIyu — Jon King (@JonKingBadaBing) April 6, 2023 @JonKingBadaBing

While I definitely wasn’t expecting Lizzo and Jack Black in the latest episode of The #Mandalorian, they did not disappoint. — Luke 🏳️‍🌈✈️ (@lukeacl) April 5, 2023 @lukeacl

Me watching #Mandalorian as I spot Jack Black, Lizzo and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), like: pic.twitter.com/NVBTpzXxWD — Kate Wathall (@KateWathTV) April 6, 2023 @KateWathTV