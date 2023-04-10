Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Celebrate One-Year Wedding Anniversary with His Parents

Getty



Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz just celebrated their one-year marriage anniversary!

The couple, who met at Coachella in 2017, became engaged in 2020 and tied the knot on April 9th, 2022.

On Sunday, the two -- as well as Brooklyn's mom Victoria Beckham -- all took to Instagram to mark the occasion, sharing photos from a family celebration which also happened to fall on Easter.

"I can't believe it's been a year since I walked down the aisle I love you so much baby. I love being your wife I couldn't imagine my life without you," shared the "Bates Motel" actress on Instagram. "You are everything I've ever dreamt of and I'm so happy I get my life with you ... Today was so "amazing celebrating with our families!"

In the accompanying photos, the couple is seen showing off a cake covered in polaroid pictures of the pair. Other pictures show them with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, as well as her grandmother.

To her Story, she also showed off the beautiful floral arrangement Brooklyn gave her -- including a note reading, "I can't believe it's been a year since I married my best friend. This year has been the most amazing year with my absolute gorgeous wife. You are my life and I am so grateful every single day I get to wake up next to you. Here's to many more years, baby."

Brooklyn shared his own tribute to his wife on his page, alongside a photo of the pair kissing.

"1 year ago today I married my best friend xx I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife," he wrote, echoing his note in his caption. "You are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning x here’s to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much x here’s to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young ❤️❤️"

Peltz responded in the comments, adding, "I love you soooo much!!this is so cute!!! I love being your wife💖💖💖💖"

Victoria also shared a picture of herself, David and the lovebirds.

"So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary. we love you," she captioned the post.

The family celebration comes after multiple attempts by Nicola to shoot down rumors of a feud with her mother-in-law -- including a recent interview with Cosmopolitan earlier this year.

"I've said this so many times: There's no feud," she told the publication. "No one ever wants to write the nice things. It's really weird, actually, whether it's my life or someone else's life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."

Speaking more generally about internet haters and those who leave nasty comments on her Instagram page, Peltz said she wished some of her critics "knew me before they judged me."

"And it sucks, because I wish I could respond to every person, being like, 'That's not true. That's not true. That's not true,'" she continued. "But then obviously, you have to block it out. You can't let everything affect you. Otherwise, it would be a spiral ... I feel like all the mean words that people hear in high school, I read on my Instagram."