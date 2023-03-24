Brooklyn Beckham Weighs In on 'Throuple' With Wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez

Getty

The Rare Beauty mogul first declared she was in a "throuple" with the newlyweds when she captioned a photo of the trio cuddling on a yacht.

For Brooklyn Beckham, three isn't a crowd!

During an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the 24-year-old "Cookin' with Brooklyn" star opened up about his "throuple" relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez.

Calling the "Only Murders in the Building" star a "very sweet girl," Beckham said that he's enjoyed meeting his wife's friends and shared the trio get along swimmingly.

"She says we're a throuple. She's such a sweet girl," he said of Gomez. "I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. We all get along."

The 30-year-old Rare Beauty founder first jokingly declared herself a part of Brooklyn and Nicola's relationship after sharing a series of photos during the trio's New Year's trip to Mexico.

"Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone," Gomez captioned a carousel of images that included a shot of the three cuddled up on a yacht.

At the time, Nicola also revealed she and Selena had also gotten matching “angel” tattoos on their forearms when she posted a snap of the duo wearing identical Valentino dresses for the festivities.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan earlier this month, Peltz touched on her friendship with the "Good For You" singer and how the two first crossed paths at the Academy Gala last year.

The "Transformers: Age of Extinction" actress gushed about the couple’s relationship with Gomez, "Oh my god. We're like, 'Yeah, we are a throuple.' We are all three best friends."

"I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala. We just clicked and had the best time. And then we became super, super close," Peltz said.