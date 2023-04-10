Bruce Willis Celebrated Easter With Blended Family, Including Demi Moore and Their Daughters

File Photo/Instagram

The actor's wife Emma shared videos of their family celebrating Easter following his Frontotemporal Dementia diagnosis.

The bond between Bruce Willis' many loved ones is strong, as they were spotted celebrating Easter Sunday as one big, blended family.

His wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared videos from their festivities to her Instagram story, showing a backyard Easter egg hunt. Among the participants seen in the footage: Bruce and Emma's daughters Mabel Ray Willis, 11, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 8, his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29.

"We're in it to win it!" Emma captioned the video.

Despite Bruce and Demi's split over 20 years ago, the two remain friends and are very involved in each other's lives, even spending time in lockdown together during the pandemic. She's also been there throughout Willis' health battle, after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Back in February 2023, in a joint statement made by Emma, Mabel, Evelyn, Moore, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, the family opened up about his condition following his initial aphasia diagnosis in March 2022.

"As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months," they wrote at the time. "Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update."

They concluded their statement by saying Willis "has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."

Last month, they all rallied around the "Die Hard" icon for his 68th birthday bash as well (pictured above).

"He is pure love. He is so loved. And I’ll be loving him always," wrote Emma in an Instagram post, before Demi also chimed in with posts showing how they celebrated the "Pulp Fiction" star.

"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today," wrote the "Ghost" star. "Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."

