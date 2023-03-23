Emma Heming Shares Bruce Willis Vow Renewal Video Shot by His Ex Demi Moore

Instagram

The couple also celebrated their 14th anniversary earlier this week.

Emma Heming Willis is sharing another glimpse of her touching relationship with her husband Bruce Willis.

The 44-year-old model took to Instagram to share a video of her 2019 vow renewal ceremony filmed by the "Die Hard" icon's ex-wife Demi Moore amid his ongoing health battles.

"On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said 'I do' back in 2009," the CocoBaba founder captioned the post. "I'm so happy we did. Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime. And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to 💌"

In addition to Moore's videography skills, Bruce and Demi’s daughters, Rumer and Scout Willis sang during the ceremony while the couple’s own children Mabel and Evelyn served as flower girls.

Emma set the video to Coldplay's "Fix You" which accompanied a series of photos and videos of the happy family celebrating their love.

The vow renewal footage comes a few days after the mom of two marked her 14th anniversary with "The Sixth Sense" actor on Monday. Emma also shared a tribute for Bruce’s 68th birthday to Instagram just a day before their wedding anniversary.

Following Willis' frontotemporal dementia diagnosis and aphasia diagnosis, the entire blended family has banded together to support the Hollywood star.

Back in February, in a joint statement made by Emma, Mabel, Evelyn, Moore, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, the family opened up about his condition following the news of his aphasia.

"As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months," they wrote at the time. "Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update."