Bruce Willis Has Frontotemporal Dementia, Family Reveals

"While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Bruce Willis' family revealed the actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, following a previous aphasia diagnosis.

In a joint statement from his wife Emma Heming, their daughters Mabel and Evelyn, ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, the family opened up about his condition.

"As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months," they wrote. "Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update."

"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," they continued. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

In a longer statement shared on the website for The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, the family called FTD a "cruel disease" with no treatments.

"As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research," they continued.

"Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately," they wrote. "We know in our hearts that – if he could today -- he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

They concluded their statement by saying Willis "has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."

