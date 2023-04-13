Yellowstone Co-Stars Ryan Bingham & Hassie Harrison Confirm Off-Screen Relationship

Getty

"i love you, cowboy," Harrison commented on her beau's Instagram post.

It looks like love is in the air on the "Yellowstone" set!

"Yellowstone" co-stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison publicly revealed they're dating, confirming their off-screen relationship in a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday.

Bingham announced the news by posting a photo of himself and Harrison kissing. In the pic, the couple can be seen sharing a smooch as they pose for a pic in front of a roaring bonfire.

Bingham, 42, and Harrison, 33, also wore matching outfits in the photo, rocking camo jackets, blue jeans, rubber boots and hats.

"More than a spark 🔥 @hassieharrison," Bingham captioned the photo, tagging his girlfriend. Harrison commented on the post, writing, "i love you, cowboy. 🥰."

Fans and celebrities alike took to the comments section to react to the exciting news.

Bingham and Harrison's co-star Jen Landon shared a series of emojis, writing, "😍😍😍😍."

"Sex Life" star Adam Demos commented, "Epic! Also Great pic… I wonder who took that.."

Meanwhile, a fan referred to Bingham's caption in their comment, writing, "That should be the name of your next song @ryanbinghamofficial."

"I'm hearing hearts break around the world, mine included," another user wrote. "In all seriousness, this makes my heart so happy and I'm glad you found love again! I can't wait for the music that comes along with this!

Another fan joked, "I guess what happens at Yellowstone doesn’t stay there anymore lol 😂."

As for the couple's past relationships, Bingham was previously married to Anna Axster from 2009 to 2021. The two share three children. Harrison, meanwhile, dated "One Tree Hill" alum Austin Nicholas from 2018 until 2020.

On "Yellowstone," Bingham stars as Walker, a musician and ranch hand at Yellowstone Ranch. He's a former convict who was recruited by ranch foreman Rip Wheeler. The actor has appeared on the neo-Western drama series since Season 1. He first joined in a recurring role, before he later became a series regular in Season 4.

Harrison -- who joined "Yellowstone" in Season 3 -- plays Laramie, a ranch hand and barrel racer. Walker and Laramie are currently in a relationship.

According to Paramount, Yellowstone's official synopsis reads: "Amid shifting alliances and a growing list of enemies, the Dutton family's legacy is jeopardized like never before, and retribution is certain."