Man Kidnaps Girlfriend at Gunpoint in Shocking Marriage Proposal in TikTok Video

An Australian man pretended to kidnap his girlfriend in Lebanon for an elaborate surprise proposal.

Video of the shocking engagement was shared to TikTok by his sister Tahlia earlier this month, which she captioned "how my brother decided to propose in Lebanon."

The video shows the bride-to-be, Vanessa, cruising in the backseat of a sedan with her family when they are stopped in the middle of the road by apparent criminals wearing balaclavas.

The strangers then dragged the women out of the car at gunpoint with Vanessa fighting back, screaming "No, please!" It is only after the urging of her family that she allows herself to be taken captive and placed in another vehicle.

"I'm not going with them," Vanessa is heard pleading, "I told them I'll give them whatever they want."

What ensues is disturbing to say the least -- with Vanessa ultimately being dragged against her will while blindfolded, clearly fearing for her life, to a spot on the beach.

Once they rip the blindfold from her face she sees her boyfriend standing there with flowers and a black jewelry box.

"You're joking!" is all Vanessa can manage to say after the ordeal.

What follows in the video are tears, clear joy, and a sweet bending of the knee.

The bride-to-be later posted to her own Facebook with images from the proposal, writing: "A dream come true".

"[Adam] always joked that he wanted to propose in a way to scare her and my family joined in and made it possible when she was visiting family in Lebanon," the prankster's sister Tahlia told Daily Mail.