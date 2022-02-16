Mark Wahlberg Reveals the Hilarious Prank He Pulled On Billy Crystal, Rob Reiner & Albert Brooks

Getty

The actor shared how he seemingly fooled the three stars.

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the actor revealed he pranked the comedy icons after he spotted them while at a restaurant in Santa Monica recently.

Wahlberg -- who was with a friend as well as his son at the time -- shared how he seemingly fooled the three stars into believing that his friend was a "rare prince," who had kindly paid their bill.

"We went to a restaurant in Santa Monica and three of the greats -- the all-time greats -- Billy Crystal, Rob Reiner [and] Albert Brooks, they're all having dinner with their wives," Wahlberg, 50, began.

While the "Uncharted" star said he's a big fan of three Hollywood legends, his friend had absolutely no idea who they were.

"I'm like, 'Oh my god.' You know, I grew up watching these guys," Wahlberg recalled to Kimmel. "My friend's like, 'Who is that?' 'What do you mean, who is that?! You don't know who that is?'"

And then, the prank was born.

"So of course, I'm like, 'I gotta get their check,'" Wahlberg said, continuing the story. "I tell the waiter, 'Just don't tell them it's me.' And then I think, 'I'm going to prank him and them because he doesn't know who they are.'"

"I said, 'Okay, just tell them that you're a rare prince,'" he recalled saying to his friend. "Because he's got all his jewels on and we're dressed up to go to dinner on a Sunday night."

"Tell them you're a what?" Kimmel asked, to which Wahlberg repeated, "A prince! From a very rich country."

Wahlberg said his friend then approached Crystal, 73, Reiner, 74, and Brooks, 74 and told them, "I love your music!"

Wahlberg noted that Crystal gave his friend "a big hug" -- and then revealed how he hilariously kept the prank going.

"I said, 'I'm doing a big oil and gas deal with him,'" he told Kimmel. "[And they're] like, 'Can we get in?' I'm like, 'No you can't get in.'"

He added, "And then the next day, they sent me a nice note because they knew that we paid the check but [my friend] didn't know who they were. I mean, I could not believe [it.]"