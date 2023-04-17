Joshua Jackson On How Jodie Turner-Smith Changed His Mind About Marriage & Kids

Getty

"It's about finding somebody in the right moment of life," says Jackson.

Joshua Jackson is opening up about how his relationship with Jodie Turner-Smith changed how he thought about life, particularly his attitude on having children.

The actor, 44, shared that it was all about meeting his now wife Jodie Turner-Smith that changed his view on things.

"Partially, it's age," the "Dawson's Creek" star told The Times. "I'm old enough to be able to do this. Partially it's about finding somebody in the right moment of life."

"If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready," he continued. "I didn't think I ever wanted to get married."

Jackson and Turner-Smith met in 2018, when the pair were introduced at a charity event by a mutual friend.

After that, Jackson mentioned that the two would "spend every moment together and find reasons to be in other cities together at the same time."

Jackson was previously with Diane Kruger for ten years, but the two never married or had children.

Jackson's relationship with Turner-Smith is also different than most because she proposed to him.

"I don't know if she planned it or if it was a spur-of-the-moment thing, but out popped a proposal I was not expecting and the organic and instinctive answer was yes," recalled Jackson.

"Six months [after the proposal], she was pregnant and we were on our way. And now we have this beautiful baby who is literally the manifestation of that love," said Jackson. "It is impossible for me to look into the face of my child without feeling love for my wife."