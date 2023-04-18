Justin Bieber Praises Frank Ocean's Coachella Performance Despite Problems With Show

Getty

After a nearly six year hiatus from performing Frank Ocean's Coachella performance was cut short due to a late start and a curfew

Justin Bieber says he has nothing but admiration for Frank Ocean's Coachella performance despite how some fans may feel about it.

The singer took to Instagram to share a tribute to his fellow performer, accompanied with a post from the concert.

"I was blown away by Frank Ocean's Coachella performance," wrote Justin. "His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail... I was deeply moved."

"It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist," continued Bieber. "He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks Frank."

Ocean's return to the stage disappointed some fans after his nearly six year hiatus.

Ocean's headline performance was supposed to begin at 11 pm, but didn't begin until nearly 90 minutes later. In addition to the delay, the show was cut short due to the curfew rules.

"Guys, I'm being told it's curfew, so that's the end of the show," announced Ocean on Sunday night.

Despite a livestream on YouTube for the other headliners, Ocean's show was not broadcasted.