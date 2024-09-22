Perry Farrell's Wife 'Astonished' By His 'Physical Outburst' with Dave Navarro, Says He's Seeking Help

Getty/TMZ

"Perry must had been pushed to his absolute limit," she wrote, saying Farrell has appointments lined up with a otolaryngologist and a neurologist and "will persevere" and "recover."

The wife of Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell is speaking out after an onstage fight between the singer and guitarist Dave Navarro made headlines earlier this month.

Things between the pair escalated at a concert, where Farrell attempted to physically attack Navarro and had to be restrained. According to a previous statement from Perry’s wife Etty, tensions had been mounting throughout the tour because Perry believed the band was playing too loud and were drowning out his vocals -- leaving him with tinnitus and a sore throat every night.

The band later announced they were taking "some time away as a group" before canceling the remainder of their tour.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In a new update on Sunday night, Etty spoke out about the support her husband has received from fans, before addressing the next steps.

"Beyond grateful and so very humbled we are, to all the dears that have taken the time to send us such beautiful words of love and support - checking in over and over again to make sure we are well taken care of. Offering love and compassion, words of kindness, and even your homes for us to escape to" she began.

"Like attracts like. Kindness attracts kindness. As you know, Perry is the gentlest of souls," she continued. "We are equally astonished at Perry’s physical outburst as you are - but you must know that Perry must had been pushed to his absolute limit ... to that end we apologize."

Saying the pair would be taking "a bit of time to ourselves to reflect and to heal," Etty added that her husband has appointments with an otolaryngologist -- or ear, nose and throat specialist -- as well as a neurologist.

"If you know and love Perry well, you know there’s no need for me to address the other false narratives. Our souls know," she continued. "With all of your love, kindness, compassion and support, you know, Perry will persevere ... He will recover. He will be happy again. He will once again be able to share his music, vision and artistry - unbridled."

Etty concluded her post by writing, "Make no mistake when he’s ready he will take another giant leap over obstacles to make us laugh, think, while changing the world together. We can rejoice together then. And you will know, we would not have been able to do it without you."

Following the incident, Perry took to his own page and apologized on his Instagram Story.