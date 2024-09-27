Machine Gun Kelly Recalls 'Hating' Jelly Roll 10 Years Before Collab

Getty

"We found camaraderie in the chaos," the singer said while accepting the People's Choice Country Award for his and Jelly Roll's song, "Lonely Road."

Machine Gun Kelly is opening up about his friendship journey with Jelly Roll.

During the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, which took place at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Thursday night, the singer accepted the award for Crossover Song of 2024 for his and Jelly Roll's song, "Lonely Road," and recalled how he and the country star went from "hating each other" 10 years ago to teaming up on their collaboration.

"Jelly, I love you! We went from 10 years ago hating each other to elevating each other. Comparison is the thief of joy," MGK, 34, said in his speech. "There is enough room on the couch for everybody. We found camaraderie in the chaos."

"Last year, I was right there, sitting in that seat, watching my boy rock on that stage," he added. "And I was like, 'Man, I hope one day we're up there.' And we're here!"

Kelly and Jelly Roll -- who didn't attend the awards ceremony as he had a concert in Boston -- won the People's Choice Country Award over fellow nominees Zach Bryan and John Mayer's "Better Days," Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan's "Cowboys Cry Too," Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help," Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus's "II MOST WANTED," Kylie Minogue, Orville Peck & Diplo's "Midnight Ride," Marshmello and Kane Brown's "Miles on It," and Shaboozey and Noah Cyrus' "My Fault."

Kelly and Jelly Roll previously opened up about their past feud while appearing on the September 13 episode of Spotify's Countdown To podcast.

"I was just a little spiteful, bitter f--king dude," Jelly Roll said. "We were kind of automatically forced against each other anyways. I explained this to people and they don't understand the concept because of our age. Now, whenever I talk to my daughter, I'm like, 'You got to understand there was only, like, seven white rappers on earth at this time.'"

"So it was so competitive when you [were] in that pool that we were kind of automatically forced against each other anyways," he continued, to which Kelly said that the group was "bred to hate each other."

Jelly Roll also jokingly added that Kelly's appearance was a contributor to their beef.

"You were just skinny and handsome. I was just a hater," he said. "You know what I'm saying? I was just a hater, dude!"