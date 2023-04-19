These Celebs Actually Got Sued By Their Own Fans

Getty

From Justin Bieber to Snoop Dogg, these stars found themselves in court with their biggest fans!

It's not uncommon for public figures to occasionally find themselves in the midst of legal battles, dealing with matters like salary disputes or copyright issues.

What's a little more uncommon is when celebs actually find themselves in court with the people who are supposed to be supporting them -- their biggest fans!

Some stars have actually gotten sued by their own fans, many of whom were looking for compensation for a disappointing encounter or an unfortunate experience. Although most lawsuits end up getting dropped, it's still disheartening to see a fan turn their back on their favorite star.

Find out why these stars got sued…

Back in 2010, Justin Bieber was sued by Stacey Betts, a mom of one of his fans who had taken her daughter to a concert. During the show, Stacey alleges she was hit with a "sound blast" thanks to Justin's screaming fans who were freaking out because the singer had gotten close to the crowd in a "heart-shaped gondola." According to the lawsuit, Stacey alleged that Justin encouraged the crowd to make more noise which left her with permanent ear damage. Stacey sued Justin for $9.23 million in damages but in 2013, she said that she didn't have a lawyer to represent her and dismissed the case.

When Louis Tomlinson got into an airport altercation with a paparazzi photographer in 2017, he ended up getting sued by a fan too. At the time, Louis and his then-girlfriend Eleanor Calder were heading to baggage claim at LAX and a photographer appeared to get a little too close for comfort. In video footage, Louis could be seen trying to get the photographer to back up, leading both men to fall to the ground. In the midst of the altercation, a group of fans appeared to swarm around Eleanor. Louis rushed to help her and amid the hectic situation, he ended up allegedly injuring a fan.

Police intervened in the situation and Louis was arrested for simple battery and booked at a nearby LAPD jail. Following the incident, the fan shared her intent to sue Louis -- but it's unclear if the lawsuit ever played out. Louis did not face criminal charges.

A blind Beyoncé fan sued the singer's Parkwood Entertainment LLC in 2019, claiming that her website discriminated against those who are visually impaired according to the Americans with Disabilities Act. In the class action lawsuit, the fan claimed Beyoncé's website was not fully accessible for visually-impaired persons, which made it impossible for fans to get information about the singer as well as buy tickets and merchandise. It's unknown how the lawsuit played out.

Snoop Dogg was once sued by a fan who attempted to rush the stage at a concert. Back in 2006, Richard Monroe Jr claimed he suffered serious injuries when a security guard tackled him after he attempted to get on stage. He sued the rapper for $22 million but when the case went to trial in 2009, jurors found that Snoop Dogg didn't owe the man anything. They did agree the man was significantly injured and he was awarded $449,400 in damages which was paid by a record label, another performer and others involved in the concert.

In 2017, Gwen Stefani was sued by a fan named Lisa Keri Stricklin, who alleged that the singer caused a stampede at a concert that left her with a broken leg. In the lawsuit, she claimed that she suffered "severe physical injuries" after Gwen allegedly prompted those seated in the back of the venue to move forward. In turn, she claims people knocked over security barricades and jumped over seats to get closer, during which Lisa was allegedly "trampled." She sued Gwen and concert promoter Live Nation for negligence, asking Gwen for $75,000. Gwen and the fan ended up settling outside of court.

Rod Stewart has been known to kick a football into the crowd at his concerts and in 2012, the stunt allegedly caused a broken nose. Following the show, a fan named Mostafa Kashe sued Rod in excess of $10,000 claiming that his nose was broken by the ball and he was left with lasting physical and mental damage. Rod didn’t seem too concerned about the whole thing and the lawsuit was eventually settled out of court. Despite putting the incident behind him, Rod ended up getting sued for the same thing by a different fan in 2019.

Steve Aoki also faced a similar lawsuit after throwing something into the crowd at one of his shows. In 2015, he was sued by a fan named Brittany Hickman who claimed that when Steve threw an inflatable dinghy into the audience and proceeded to crowd surf, she ended up with a broken neck. She alleged that she was knocked unconscious and doctors told her she could have been paralyzed. In a statement, Steve said he "would never want anyone to get hurt" at any of his shows. He was later cleared of liability after reportedly reaching a confidential settlement outside of court.

In 2012, Lil Wayne was sued by a fan named Alfred Marino who claimed the rapper's bodyguard injured him after he attempted to take a photo. Alfred explained to TMZ that he was told he couldn't take a photo with Lil Wayne and when he later returned to his car, he tried to sneak a shot. He admits that he was caught in the act and the rapper and his crew proceeded to approach and allegedly threaten him. He then says he was hit in the head with a skateboard, leaving him bleeding and suffering from a concussion. It's not clear if the case ever went to trial.

9. Creed

Back in 2003, fans of rock band Creed were so disappointed by a performance, they sued the group. In a lawsuit, four fans claimed that singer Scott Stapp was "so intoxicated" that he was unable to sing any songs and left the stage for long periods of time with no explanation. The small group asked for reimbursement for their tickets and parking fees and asked the judge to consider a class action lawsuit. That never happened though as the judge dismissed the entire thing.

During a Skrillex performance in 2012, a fan named Jennifer Fraissl claimed that in the DJ's attempt to crowd surf, he landed directly on top of her, causing ​​"significant injuries and damages." Then, about two weeks after the show, she suffered from a stroke, which she claimed stemmed from the incident. She sued for millions and while Skrillex's lawyer maintained that the DJ "never made physical contact" with Jennifer, the jury said otherwise. She was awarded $4.5 million in damages, a payout which was divided between the DJ, his touring company and the venue.

"There is nothing more important to me than my fans and their safety at my shows — I want them to have fun and enjoy the music. While I'm disappointed by the jury's decision, I'm glad this process is over. I look forward to getting back to work and delivering new music to my fans," Skrillex said in a statement.