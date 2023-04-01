9 Celebrities Who Live Frugally Even Though They're Famous

Getty

Making it big in Hollywood often comes with fame and fortune. But just because a celebrity is bringing in the big bucks doesn't mean that they're living a lavish lifestyle. In fact, some celebs choose to live frugally, even though they have the means to splurge on homes, cars and other material goods. These stars opt to save what they've made -- and some of them even choose to still clip coupons!

Julia Fox may appear to live a glamorous lifestyle but she recently revealed that behind closed doors she prefers to live a more simple life. In a TikTok video, Julia shared a tour of her modest New York City apartment that she lives in with her son. While some people criticized her for living in such a small space, Julia said she prefers not to make extravagant purchases for herself and hopes that living in an average apartment will be beneficial for her son.

"Even though I could probably afford a bigger place -- probably, because I am in New York, after all -- it's about having that sense of normalcy for Valentino," she said. "I don't want him to grow up and be like a f---ing prick, you know what I mean? I want him to be in touch with the f---ing real world, because I grew up in the real world, believe it or not. I just want my son to have the same."

Even though Tiffany Haddish has made it big, she still opts to live frugally, whether it’s rewearing a red carpet dress or using Groupons to save on her purchases. Once she started making money, Tiffany said she immediately tried to figure out how to build generational wealth. She decided to buy a home and then budgeted herself to $500 a month. She was finally able to pay off the house with her paycheck from her movie "Girls Trip."

"People told me to spend it in other ways, but I used it to pay off the house because I was always afraid of being homeless again. Now I have a surplus of money, but I'm still afraid of being poor again. Every movie I made, I would just buy another piece of land or a house," Tiffany told Cosmopolitan.

Anthony Anderson has found massive success on "Black-ish" but he doesn't spend his money recklessly. In fact, he says he's always looking towards the future when it comes to his money and thinking about how he can prepare for life 30 years from now.

"I'm not out here buying the latest cars. I don't have the biggest house on the block. I have a moderate house on the best block," Anderson said in a Kiplinger.com interview. "My parents always stressed planning for the future. It's not about the here and now. It's about 30 years from now -- be aggressive about funding these various accounts while I'm young, so I'll have money coming in later in life."

While Kristen Bell's spending habits may have changed through the years, she's always been conscious of how she deals with money. Her wedding to Dax Shepard only cost $142 and she says that at one point she was an avid coupon user. She even admitted that she sometimes stole coupons from her neighbor!

"I use a lot of coupons. I almost exclusively shop with coupons," she said on "Conan," adding, "I may or may not have stolen them out of my neighbors' mailboxes sometimes. I wouldn't have done it in the dark of night. But if I'm walking my dogs past and I see it sticking out, I may or may not have grabbed it more than once."

5. Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett may be one of the richest men in the world but he's always been notoriously careful about spending his fortune. He still lives in the home he bought in 1958 for $31,500 and avoids making big purchases, like a new car, as much as possible. Warren says it's not really because he's frugal, it's more that he doesn't think spending money will make him happier.

"I buy everything I want in life," Warren told People. "Would 10 homes make me more happy? Possessions possess you at a point. I don't like a $100 meal as well as a hamburger from McDonald's. That's the way I'm put together, I don't equate the amount I spend with the enjoyment I'm going to get from something."

Peter Dinklage has become a household name thanks to his role on "Game of Thrones" but he doesn't live a Hollywood lifestyle. Instead, he lives a quiet life in New Paltz, New York with his family. Although he might have the budget to hire help around the house, he often opts to do things himself. In fact, during a Rolling Stone interview, Peter opened up about buying a chainsaw just so he could do some of his own landscaping around his property.

Jay Leno may have an extensive car collection and live in a lavish home, but he continues to live below his means. Throughout his career, Jay says he's aimed to always have two jobs and spend the money from one while saving money from the other. While serving as the host of the "Tonight Show" on NBC, he saved all of his late night money and only spent his income from his comedy tours.

"When I was a kid, I had two jobs. I worked at a Ford dealership and at a McDonald's. I'd spend the money from one job and save the money from the other. That's still the way I am now. I live on the money I make as a comedian, and I put all the TV money in the bank. I've never spent a dime of TV money -- ever," Jay said prior to retiring from late night.

Dave Grohl doesn't live like a rockstar and instead the Foo Fighters frontman chooses to be more careful about how he spends his money. He says he puts most of his income away in savings and opts to drive a family car instead of a sports car. Dave's one major splurge has been on his recording studio -- which makes sense considering that making music is how he earns a living!

"[Money] goes straight into my bank account, where it turns all moldy and smelly...I don't waste my time thinking about how I could make more when I already got enough. I'm not a banker, I'm a musician. However, at the same time it buys me freedom, of course. It allows me to do what I want to do and not have to worry about anything at all... I drive a family car -- not a monster SUV but a family car that fits five people. I've got a house that is just big enough, too," he told The Red Bulletin.

After making a name for herself in "The Twilight Saga," Ashley Greene shared that she had no plans to go wild with her money. She explained that her dad had taught her how to be frugal and that's how she wanted to live her life too.