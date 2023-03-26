12 Stars Who Have Spoken Out On Ozempic Trend In Hollywood

From celebrities denying using it to those freely admitting being on the drug ... here are 12 stars weighing in on the pharmaceutical

If you've noticed that a lot of celebs have been getting super skinny lately, you’re not alone.

While it could just be the result of extra time in the gym, it's rumored that many stars are using prescription medication Ozempic to drop pounds fast.

Ozempic, or its generic name Semaglutide, is a popular diabetes medicine that has been adopted by many for its weight-loss side effects. And since the medication has become so popular, it’s reportedly becoming increasingly hard for people to get -- especially diabetics who actually need it to treat their condition.

The use of Ozempic has become a hot topic in Hollywood, with many stars now having to fight against accusations that they're using the drug. Meanwhile, others openly admit they have no issue with the trend and have even tried it themselves.

Read on to find out what these stars had to say…

Jameela Jamil is one of the most recent celebrities to speak out about Ozempic after noticing fans discussing why everyone was so "skinny" at the Oscars this year. In a poignant statement on her Instagram, Jameela revealed that "A LOT of people this year took weight loss injections," which she noted "don't keep the weight off permanently." Jameela added that she wasn’t trying to be "judgemental," but rather wanted to keep her followers from being "triggered" or making “any sudden decisions, because of the images of impossible standards that come out today."

"It's a temporary extreme," Jameela wrote. "None of this lasts. Very rarely is it unrestrictive and healthy. Don’t shame yourself because you don't look like these women tonight."

Over the course of the past year, fans have noticed that Julia Fox has lost a significant amount of weight. Due to her changing appearance, some accused her of using Ozempic -- but she says that's something she'd never do.

"All these people are coming for me saying that I take the weight loss things...People are saying that I'm taking Ozempic or whatever it's called. I'm not and I've never have...I would never do that. There are diabetics that need it," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"Real Housewife" Kyle Richards has also been called out for using Ozempic to lose weight but she's denied ever touching the medication. She explained that she'd never even heard of it until recently and is "offended" and "angry" that anyone believes she would use those methods to drop pounds. Instead, she says her weight loss is all natural and she puts in a lot of work in the gym.

"I didn't even know about Ozempic until I'd already lost the weight I wanted to lose," Kyle told People. "I started losing weight eight months ago, actually, because I stopped drinking alcohol eight months ago. At first I was like, 'Why are they saying I'm taking this diet drug?' Then they thought, 'Well, maybe it's another kind,' because I was saying, 'It's not Ozempic.' It wasn't any diet drug ever, never touched it. So it really just frustrated me because I'm working out really hard."

Chelsea Handler admits that she was once on Ozempic but she didn’t even know it. She explained that her anti-aging doctor gave her the medication if she ever wanted "to drop five pounds" but didn’t explain what it was. She decided to try it out but only realized it was Ozempic when she began having symptoms. Chelsea says she’s no longer on the medication.

"I'm not on it anymore. That's too irresponsible. I'm an irresponsible drug user, but I'm not gonna take a diabetic drug. I tried it, and I'm not gonna do that. That's not for me. That's not right for me," she said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "I've injected about four or five of my friends with Ozempic because I realized I didn't wanna use it 'cause it's silly. It's for heavy people. Everyone is on Ozempic. It's gonna backfire, something bad is gonna happen."

After followers noticed Khloé Kardashian’s extremely slim figure, rumors began to surface that she was Ozempic. Khloé finally fought back against the claims, clapping back in the comment section of her Instagram.

"Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions," she wrote. "I guess new year still means mean people."

"Vanderpump Rules" star Katie Maloney says she isn't against the idea of using Ozempic. While discussing the trend of celebrities using the drug, she shared that she feels everyone should do what they want with their own bodies.

"I say everyone do what you want to do. Understand the risks, and if it's right for you, it's right for you," she told People. "I think the expectations [for women to be thin] are always going be there whether or not there's like this miracle drug or not. The pressures are always going to be there. So thanks, Hollywood, thanks media, thanks society for keeping it going. But I just think, you know, if it makes you happy, follow your bliss."

Lala Kent admits she feels differently about Ozempic than her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star. The reality star says that she's had "enough already" with people taking it for weight loss and believes it’s time for them to stop.

"I think that Hollywood is all sorts of f--ked up. We've got to do better," she told People. "I think there's a lot of things that need to change and it starts with us and there are times where I roll my eyes and say, 'F--king do better, all of us.' We all need to participate in becoming better examples for our children in the outside world."

"Shahs of Sunset" star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi recently revealed that she has been using injections to help her lose weight. Although she didn't specify if she was using Ozempic or an alternative, GG says that she turned to medication because she was having a hard time losing weight that she gained from steroid injections she was taking for health issues. In four weeks, she went from 137 pounds to 126.

"I've been having a very, very, very hard time getting rid of that weight. I am on the weight-loss shots, honey, OK. I'm just not going to lie about it because I always keep it real about what is fake," she shared on Instagram. "If you see people out there who just got skinny so fast all of a sudden and claimed they got healthy for the first time in their lives or that they got sober from alcohol that was causing them to gain so much weight…most likely, they're just doing the shots."

After Rosie O'Donnell recently dropped some weight, she explained that it did have to do with medication -- but she was taking it for her type 2 diabetes. In a TikTok, she revealed that she had lost 10 pounds in less than a month thanks to a combination of the medication and a new healthy lifestyle.

"Two months ago, my doctor put me on, not Ozempic, Mounjaro, something like that…and [cholesterol medication] Repatha," she explained. "One I do every other week, the other I do once a week…I also really stopped drinking five or six Diet Cokes a day…And my appetite has decreased significantly -- it's probably the meds. And I’m trying to move more. So you know all those things combined, that's what it is."

“Million Dollar Matchmaker” Patti Stanger says that people she knows across the country are all using Ozempic. She later revealed that she’s also using a weight loss injection.

"I'm on the shot. I'm gonna tell you the truth. I went on semaglutide, which is the ingredient in Ozempic. I got the worst acid reflux. And I was not feeling good. So, I stopped three weeks in," she said on the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, adding that she now takes Tirzepatide and experiences less symptoms.

Shortly after Meghan McCain gave birth to her second child, she says friends "urged" her to take Ozempic to help drop the baby weight. She explains that she found the whole thing "horrifying, unfair and disturbing" and would never want to take something that other people needed to be healthy.

"I was even offered a black market freebie by someone with 'extra shots at home.' ...Let me make one thing very clear. I'm not taking it. I refuse. There's a clear moral issue here. It's hard to take a drug because swimsuit season is around the corner, while others need it to stay alive. And how can this be healthy?" Meghan wrote in a column for the Daily Mail.

Celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels says there are a lot of negatives to taking Ozempic and she's recently had to help several friends get off the drug. She explained that once someone stops taking it, the weight will come back, so it's not even worth it.