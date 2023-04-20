High Schooler Goes Viral After Receiving Prom Dress That Looked Nothing Like Pictures

TikTok

"i need to know what ur doing now bc i am stressedddd for u," one person commented while another claimed, "I'd be crying."

Expectations vs reality!

Nyla Wright went viral when she took to TikTok to share her epic online shopping fail. The student had gone online to find her dream prom dress to find that the item she received ended up looking nothing like the original garment in the picture.

She started her video by showing users the dress was supposed to have sparkly gold fabric, a side slit detail, a plunging sweetheart neckline and transparent corset detailing. Only when it arrived, the dress looked like a cheap imitation of the original photo.

When Wright tried it on, the dress had no shape and looked like a completely different piece of clothing. She panicked in the caption of the video, writing, "Prom is in a week" with a crying face emoji.

TikTok users flew to the comments to express their sympathy for the high school senior.

Someone else revealed they were intending on grabbing the same dress in a different color, but dodged a bullet once they found terrible reviews of the website.

"bro i was gonna order the exact same dress in purple but found a review site saying that website was tery," they claimed.

When one internet troll said the problem was with her body and not her dress, Nyla set the record straight by posting another video where she tried it on to prove to viewers she was scammed.

"sure but the dress ugly fr," the TikToker captioned a clip of herself giving followers a 360 view.

Though her first choice ended up being a failure, Wright was able to find a beautiful sparkly lavender gown with floral detailing in time for her senior prom.

Users on TikTok agreed that she traded up with her new dress.

"deffo an upgrade," someone commented as others wrote she looked "stunning" and "gorgeous" in her gown.