Watch Natalie Portman Act Out Her Entire Film Career in 7 Minutes with James Corden

The Oscar winner and late-night host hilariously donned costumes, wigs and accessories as they reenacted scenes from Portman's most famous films, including "Star Wars," "Thor" and "Black Swan."

Natalie Portman is taking a walk down memory lane -- in the most chaotic way possible.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," the actress participated in one of Corden's popular segments in which stars act out their film careers and their famous roles within a short amount of time, with Corden's help of course! And Portman's edition did not disappoint.

Since Corden will be signing off for good on Friday, it's only fitting that the late-night host chose an Oscar winner with an expansive acting career, including roles in many different genes.

In the clip, Portman, 44, and Corden hilariously donned costumes, wigs and accessories as they reenacted the former's most iconic films -- everything from her big blockbusters like "Star Wars," "Thor" and "Annihilation," to critically-acclaimed movies such as "Jackie," "Garden State" and "Black Swan," to romance films, including "Paris, je t'aime," "No Strings Attached" and "New York, I Love You."

The two tackled nearly two dozen of Portman's roles, even recreating scenes and saying popular lines from the films.

One of the funniest moments came when Portman and Corden acted out "Star Wars: Episode III -- Revenge of the Sith," and the two recreated the moment in which Portman's character Padmé Amidala realizes that Anakin Skywalker (hilariously played by Corden) has officially turned to the dark side.

"Anakin, you're breaking my heart," Portman, wearing a Padmé hat, told Corden, who was working a blonde wig and cape. "You're going down a path I can't follow. I love you!"

"Liar!" Corden said in reply. "You're with Obi-Wan. You brought him here to kill me!" He then fake force choked Portman, who grabbed her throat, yelling, "Stop! Stop!"

"The Late Late Show" audience laughed in response.

Meanwhile, around the half way point, "Angel City FC" came up on screen, with Corden admitting that he hadn't see the film. Portman shared that it's not a movie, but rather the name of the National Women's Soccer League, of which the star is a co-owner. Portman then plugged the upcoming three-part HBO documentary, "Angel City," which tells the origin story of the team.

During her interview with Corden, Portman -- who was promoting the docuseries -- opened up about the project.

"The show documents starting a team from scratch. I mean, we really just had to like, figure out how to build from the ground up," she said. "And I saw my son watching the Women's World Cup with the same kind of rabid fandom that he watched the Men's World Cup. And I was like, 'Whoa, this is a revolution. If kids can look up to female athletes in the same way that they look up to male athletes.' And so we started a team and the docuseries covers like, 'How do you start a team that doesn't exist before?'"

She then recalled how she put the team together. "Well, I saw how popular these women are. They're already enormous stars and it's the most popular sport in the world," Portman explained. "We have the best players in the world in the US but then their home teams, no one was even aware they existed. And there wasn't a team in LA so we were like, 'Why don't we start one?' Which I didn't realize was as crazy an idea until we started doing it. We're like, 'Whoa, this is actually really, really hard.'"

Portman also shared that tickets are "sold out" for every single Angel City FC game. "It's the best," she said.

See more in the clip, below.