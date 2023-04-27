See Pamela Anderson Slip Back Into Iconic Red Baywatch Swimsuit for Frankies Bikini Collaboration

Getty

Anderson's son Dylan called the new campaign photo "ICONIC" -- while Brandon said, "this is so sick."

More than 20 years after "Baywatch" went off the air, Pamela Anderson is stepping back into CJ Parker's shoes ... or, better yet, her bathing suit.

On Thursday, the 55-year-old actress revealed her collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, along with a photo of her rocking one of the line's looks: a red, high-cut one-piece clearly inspired by her days as a TV lifeguard.

"After all… It's about time -I have been so excited to share this with you - I'm horrible at keeping a secret - Time went so slowly ... But today after a long year -I can tell you All my favorite ideas and tricks of the trade - All mixed into my swimwear collaboration with @frankiesbikinis," she shared in her Instagram caption.

"A dream come true - And who better to do this with than the sweetest girl from Paradise Cove," she continued, referring to the line's founder Francesca Aiello. "She grew up before my eyes, with my boys - our story is authentic and unique. Raw, fun & timeless."

Among the first to comment on the post were Anderson's two sons, Dylan Jagger and Brandon Thomas Lee, who she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

"ICONIC ❤️👏" wrote Dylan, while Brandon added, "Incredible!!! Congratulations @francescaaiello & @pamelaanderson this is so sick 👏" Paris Hilton also left a heart emoji on the post.

According to the brand's website, this is Anderson's "first-ever swimwear collection," which they say includes "new micro bikini sets, statement accessories and iconic one pieces, designed in soft fabrics & fun prints that reflect Pamela's love of nature, animals and all things romance."

The line launches May 4.