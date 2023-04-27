Tom Cruise, James Corden Test Friendship with Real Lion King Performance, Elton John Duet

CBS

James Corden and Tom Cruise crashed a real performance of "The Lion King" back in February, performing as Timon and Pumbaa, respectively, but that was just the tip of the iceberg in this farewell segment for the high-flying duo for Corden's "Last Last Late Late Show" primetime special.

Tom Cruise has scared the bejeezus out of James Corden multiple times over the years by taking the "Late Late Show." For Corden's last primetime special, "The Last Last Late Late Show James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special," the tables were turned as the pair hit up Broadway.

It made the news back in February, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, when the duo made an unexpected appearance at an actual production of "The Lion King," performing first as a rhino for the iconic opening sequence, and then stepping into the meaty rolls of Timon (Corden) and Pumbaa (Cruise).

As it turns out, it all started with a comment Cruise made when he took Corden up on a fighter jet a year ago, saying, "Somewhere, before it's all said and done, we've gotta do a musical together, James. I would love to take a year and just study and do a musical like that. Could you imagine?"

Apparently, they did just that -- though maybe not for a full year. The adorable opening sequence where Corden lured Cruise into the theater was filled with hints and suggestions that Cruise didn't want to be there and was in over his head, but it was clear they'd done their homework.

The segments we saw, from their opening walkthrough to the performance of the classic "Hakuna Matata" song, it was clear both men were really giving this performance their all. The audience was shocked and thrilled to recognize them when they came out as Timon and Pumbaa (they might have missed who was in the rhino costume).

The treats didn't end there for the fans at home, though, as Corden and Cruise had a dramatic and emotional falling out minutes after the show, with Corden feeling that Cruise was just going to abandon him for some other late-night host.

"When "Mission: Impossible 12" comes out, you're not gonna be talking to me, you're gonna be off base jumping with Bowen Yang," he shouts, referencing the breakout "Saturday Night Live" star who does not have a talk show -- yet.

"And who's the one that decided that?" Cruise shot back. "I'm not the one turning my back on everything we had, everything that we've created. This is your last show. You did this to us."