James Corden's Final Crosswalk the Musical Takes Surprise Dramatic Turn with Josh Gad, Jane Krakowski

"The Late Late Show" host James Corden enlists the aid of Josh Gad and Jane Krakowski for the final "Crosswalk: The Musical," where he proceeds to drink and whine and push people around until a final, unexpected dramatic twist ending.

Inevitably, with James Corden in his last week as host of "The Late Late Show," there would have to be one final "Crosswalk: The Musical."

While not as famous as "Carpool Karaoke," it has brought just as many laughs and stars to the corner of Beverly Boulevard and Genesee Avenue in Los Angeles. In fact, there was a sign below Genesee reading "Corden Crosswalk."

We're still never quite sure how much the drivers are aware of what's happening as these segments are filmed, but it's always fun to see James in his most buffoonish blowhard persona as he corrals a troupe of performers into performing ridiculous Broadway numbers on the crosswalk.

To help him usher out his final installment, he enlisted stars of screens and stages, Josh Gad and Jane Krakowski. This was Josh's fourth and final appearance, so he definitely had some fun hamming up how emotional it was for him saying goodbye.

The fun of these segments is how over the top everything about them manages to be. That certainly proved the case tonight, as Josh really struggled with saying goodbye, James wanted it all -- including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame -- and Jane wanted to shill her Perfectly Neutral Table Crackers.

All in all, the segment still offered plenty of laughs and enough twists and turns that we wouldn't even want to break them all down here. They took on classics like "There's No Business Like Show Business" and "Singin' in the Rain" (with Josh and Jane as rain clouds) and even a track from "La La Land."

In the end, though, will it ever be enough? Did this segment help to save the theater? Will the people who drive those streets miss having to see this segment crop up from time to time?

You'll definitely want to stick around for the twist ending, which takes "Crosswalk: The Musical" in a direction it's never gone before ... and yet one that feel so appropriate for the last-ever installment.

It may be one of James' most oddball recurring segments, but it never failed to deliver laughs and entertainment to us at home (and clear annoyance to some commuters). We wouldn't have wanted it any other way.