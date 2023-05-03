Tom Sandoval Caught In Two Lies on Vanderpump Rules, as Costars Suspect Raquel Hookup

Bravo

"You realize you put me in a position with this where people will think I'm a f---ing idiot," Ariana says while confronting Tom ... after they both spent the episode praising Raquel.

Tom Sandoval's lies are starting to catch up with him on "Vanderpump Rules."

On Wednesday's new episode, Sandoval was confronted not once, but twice, over inconsistencies and flat-out lies he told about situations involving Raquel Leviss. While their affair hasn't been exposed yet on the show, viewers know the two already kissed at least once off-camera before the current timeline.

The hour opened with Lisa Vanderpump's husband Ken Todd dropping "the mother of all gossip bombs" in front of Katie Maloney: That Raquel spent the night at Tom's while Ariana Madix was away for her grandmother's funeral. Todd, of course, heard the gossip from his wife, who found out firsthand from Raquel herself.

Vanderpump actually called Tom the second she found out, grilling him on whether she spent the night before he admitted she did -- and added, "But, like, dude, I have people crash at my house all the time." He claimed he, Raquel and Tom Schwartz were at the house in the jacuzzi, before Leviss "dipped out and went to bed" -- adding, "She literally went to my f---ing room. Not my room, my guest room!"

While we don't know whether he misspoke or accidentally dropped a truth bomb himself there, Madix didn't seem too concerned about the situation when she first found out about it as both Toms, Raquel, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies all discussed the sleepover during a birthday glamping trip for Leviss.

Davies, however, pointed out that Tom did lie to him the morning after the overnight, as Sandoval specifically said Raquel didn't spend the night. Tom said both he and Schwartz decided to hide the truth because of "optics," following all the "open relationship" talk, as well as Raquel and Schwartz's Mexico makeout session.

"I fully was going to tell Ariana," Sandoval added in a confessional, "we should have just told the truth. Stupid."

When Lala Kent, James Kennedy and Katie all found out about the sleepover, they all started to suspect something might be going on between Tom and Raquel -- pointing to a pattern of suspicious behavior, including the whole Abbey debacle and Sandoval's actions at a recent Labor Day party he attended without Ariana.

According to Lala, Ariana learned her grandmother died while Tom was at the party in Newport Beach ... and was calling him, "furious," and asking him to come home. "He said, 'I'll come home right now,' and he didn't leave for another two hours and he was with Raquel all day long," claimed Kent.

"Sandoval and Raquel are dancing together at The Abbey, Sandoval stays at a f---ing Labor Day party with Raquel while Ariana just found out her grandmother died ... and Raquel spends the night at Sandoval's house while Ariana is out of town? This leads me to only one logical conclusion: I think Sandoval has a thing for Raquel," Kent continued, expressing concern for what could happen if Leviss ever has "a little too much to drink."

Lala also said the last time she saw Tom talk about another woman "the way he talks about Raquel was when he was talking about Ariana to the group while he was with [Kristen Doute]."

"Something ain't right. I think something's going on and I'm just gonna call it like I see it," she added. "Something don't smell right with this Raquel and Sandoval friendship. I know more than anybody that when you have a dude who's your best friend, who's there during difficult times and then you add alcohol, you end up sitting on their face."

Back at the glamping trip, both Ariana and Sandoval heaped praise on Raquel -- with Madix calling her "sweet and loyal and just a delight since the day I met her." They both said how proud they were to see how far she's come since her split from James and for how she's come into her own over the past year, before giving her a pair of vintage Versace sunglasses for a b-day gift.

"You going through those things since your breakup with James and getting through that and being you is even more of something that is role model behavior," Madix told her, making Leviss break down in tears.

In a confessional, Raquel gave some possible insight into her questionable behavior by sharing that after she aged out of the beauty pageant world she no longer has to "worry as much about my reputation."

She added, "I feel like I'm making up for lost time right now."

The episode ended with the whole cast together again at a beauty event for Kristina Kelly.

Right off the bat, Lala was still on the attack when it came to Raquel -- telling Katie, "I used to look at Raquel as such a sweet human being and now I feel like she's stealing my soul when I'm in the same room as her. She's like a stupid demon."

Ariana then pulled Katie aside so they could hash out how the open relationship rumors about her and Tom started. Katie explained that she never said those terms, but did tell Ally Lewber that Tom and Ariana had an "unconventional" relationship after James' girlfriend saw Sandoval and Raquel dancing together while Madix wasn't around. She claimed she meant Tom likes to go out, while Ariana is more of a homebody -- and didn't mean to insinuate anything more than that.

"Obviously, I love Raquel dearly, she's one of my closest friends and I not only trust and love her but I trust and love my boyfriend," Ariana told Katie, as the two cleared the air between each other and basically agreed to disagree when it comes to how they feel about Leviss in general.

Sandoval was then caught in another lie when Ariana and Lala were talking about the Labor Day party situation.

After Ariana told Lala she was mad Tom couldn't get home from the party because his ride left without him, Kent said that wasn't what happened. Madix then called Sandoval over and confronted him directly over what actually went down.

"You chose to stay longer?" she asked, as he cowered a bit while responding, "I guess, I don't know."

"I found out my grandma died while you were there. You knew about that and then [your ride] said, 'I'm gonna leave,' and you said, 'I'm gonna stay,'" she then said, asking if that was a correct assessment of what happened. "Yeah, I kinda figured you wanted to be alone," he replied.

"You said you didn't know [your ride] left because you were taking a s---. You realize you put me in a position with this where people will think I'm a f---ing idiot?" she then told him, after Lala pointed out more inconsistencies in his story. "Everyone thinks you just wanted to hang out there for a few hours," she added, as Kent interjected, "That's definitely what I think because that's definitely what I saw."

"Somehow, somewhere, it feels like maybe he just doesn't think I'm as important anymore," said Madix in a confessional. "I look like an idiot being Tom's #1 Stan, when he's not mine."