Marcia Gay Harden Reveals All Three of Her Kids Are Queer

"My children are all queer. My eldest child is non-binary. My son is gay. My youngest is fluid," the mom of three shared while participating in the Drag Isn't Dangerous telethon.

The Oscar winner shared that her children -- Eulala, 24, Julitta, 19, and Hudson, 19, -- are "all queer," while participating in the Drag Isn't Dangerous telethon, a fundraiser to "combat recent anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation across the country."

Sharing what inspired her to take part in the fundraiser, Harden said, per People, "What drives me is because it's right and what's happening right now is wrong."

"What drives me is -- my children are all queer," she added. "My eldest child is non-binary. My son is gay. My youngest is fluid. And you know, they are my kids and they teach me every day."

She went on to speak out against the anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation.

"This is so fear-based and it's spreading that kind of fear and hatred among other people," Harden said. "I believe this country will fight that."

The Oscar winner shares her three children with ex-husband Thaddaeus Scheel.

Harden shared photos from the event on Instagram, including fun shots of herself with drag queens.

"The only thing dangerous about drag is how hot these Queens are!" she captioned her post. "Join the @dragisntdangerous fundraiser in support of LGTBQ+, which basically means in support of all of us!"

"Our nation, our neighbors, our children, artists, our singers, our dancers, our better leaders, ceo’s, writers, spiritual leaders, basically our humanity," she added. "Gay is here to stay. Drag is here to stay. Donate what you can, and join us in spreading the love."