Mark Consuelos' Pixelated Crotch Makes Kelly Ripa Cry on 'Live'

"I figured I might, just to play it safe," the Riverdale actor explains

Kelly Ripa teared up laughing at her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos' blurred out crotch.

On Tuesday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark," the 52-year-old couldn’t contain herself after watching a segment of Consuelos playing soccer.

The new daytime television host pulled a muscle in his leg and took a visit to see a physiotherapist. The 52-year-old “Riverdale" star was wearing a particularly tight set of shorts and requested production pixelize his crotch as a precaution.

"Are you crying?" Consuelos asked his wife when the show cut back to the two at the desk.

Ripa laughed while wiping her tears away with a tissue, "No, I'm laughing because [of] the pixelation of your crotch."

"They didn't need to pixelate it but I see how everybody gets a little uproar if it's tight shirts, so I figured I might, just to play it safe," he giggled.

Back in February, Ryan Seacrest announced he would be leaving "Live with Kelly and Ryan" after serving as co-host for six years.