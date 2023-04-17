Kelly Ripa Says Her Kids Blocked Her On Social Media For 'Self-Preservation'

Instagram

Most kids don't want to be bothered with their parents' social media, and it's no different for Kelly Ripa's children.

In an interview with E! News, Ripa said her children have her and husband Mark Consuelos blocked on social media.

"I'm pretty sure they've blocked us," shared the "Live!" co-host. "When you have a news feed and it says ‘Suggest more or suggest this, like this or block this channel,' I'm certain they have blocked any channel with any mention of our names. Just like they block us on social media. They block us any way they can."

The couple are parents to three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20 and will celebrate 27 years of marriage in May.

Ripa understands that it's an act of "self-preservation," but also jokes that they're now out of the loop of what their parents are doing.

"They're in a whole ‘nother subculture," added Ripa. "They're like, ‘What do you mean? What are you guys doing?' They have no idea."

Consuelos also chimed in that the children sometimes want to be left out of their television talk.

"Each kid, through different periods of time in their lives, go through a stage like, ‘Don't talk about us or I'd rather not be a subject,'" he continued. "We respect that."

"They don't really pay attention to what we're doing," Kelly added. "They're just happy that mom and dad are finding ways to pass the time since they've left the house."

Consuelos is taking over for longtime co-host Ryan Seacrest of Ripa's breakfast TV show now dubbed "Live! With Kelly and Mark," which premieres April 17th.