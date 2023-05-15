Jeremy Allen White Estranged Wife Says It's 'So F---ing Hard' Being a Single Mom After Filing for Divorce

Instagram

In a raw Mother's Day post, Addison Timlin opened up about parenting since her split from the Shameless star -- reflecting on how "painful" and "peaceful" the process has been.

Addison Timlin, the estranged wife of "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White, shared an incredibly candid Mother's Day post on Sunday, sharing the highs and lows of parenthood since splitting from her husband.

White, 32, and Timlin, 31, are parents to daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2. Her post comes just three days after filing for divorce from White -- to whom she was married since 2019. Though the two have praised one another on Instagram as recently as January -- when White won a Golden Globe -- she hinted in her post that they've been separated for a while, thanking everyone for their support over the "last 9 months."

Instagram

"Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f---ing hard," she captioned a carousel of photos of her and the former couple's children. "It is all out covered in s--- crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. It's not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely."

"When something magical happens and you have to tell yourself 'don't forget this' because there's no witness by your side. It's so painful," she continued. "But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights."

She also spoke about the importance of self-love in her lengthy post, saying that she hoped all mothers can take the "expansive, unconditional, without fear or judgement love" they give their children and direct it toward themselves as well.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"We need it. Knowing what is best for you is easy if you can get quiet enough -- doing what is best for you can seem impossible -- but it's not," she continued. "I'm feeling so peaceful today and so deeply in love with my children, being a mom is the only thing I've ever wanted and being theirs is just the luckiest most remarkable thing on the planet."

"Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has," wrote Timlin, before concluding her post by thanking her support system.

"So thank you to everyone that has helped me in these last 9 months, the moms who picked my kid up from school in an emergency, play dates that made weekends feel a little less like climbing a small mountain, crying in my car, urgent care centers, frozen 1 and 2, and my little man JJ, Kraft mac and cheese, dry shampoo, ice cream, lollipops, goldfish, pirates booty, pull ups, crocs, soap & water, neighbors, my friends, my family, and if you turned and said to me 'I've got you,'" she wrote. "Oof. It feels good. Happy Mother's Day ya'll."

Timlin's post was met with reactions from a number of actors, including Justin Long, who appeared in "Best Man Down" with the actress back in 2012.

"love you so big, bug. So grateful to know you and those little bugs ❤️ and I second the praise for goldfish, crocs, friends and pirates booty (but I'm gonna get you hooked on their 'smart puffs' - you won't look back 🤤 Can't wait to hang)," he wrote.

"Look at those 3 beauties. Happy Mom's day my favorite tv daughter!" wrote former costar Ron Perlman. "You’re superwoman," shared "Glee" alum Jenna Ushkowitz, while Kevin McHale and Ashley Benson both left heart emojis.

Timlin and White welcomed their first child together in October 2018, before getting married in October 2019. Their second daughter was born December 2020.