Demi Moore & Emma Heming Celebrate Rumer Willis' First Mother's Day With Blended Family Get-Together

Instagram

While Rumer shared stunning images from her home birth and a powerful message to her daughter

Rumer Willis was surrounded by love on her first Mother's Day -- from her mom Demi Moore embracing her new role as grandma to a blended family celebration alongside Emma Heming.

Moore took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate her first Mother's Day as a grandparent to newborn baby girl Louetta.

Moore shared a carousel of images that included a black and white photo of herself holding the newest addition to the Willis family while wearing a leopard print string bikini and black sunglasses.

"Circle of life," she captioned the post. "Happy Mother's Day!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Other photos included a shot of her daughter giving birth at home last month and a throwback picture from her own maternity shoot when she was pregnant with Rumer.

In her own Mother's Day tribute post, Rumer, 34, shared a slideshow to Instagram that began with an old polaroid of Demi holding her as a newborn. Other photos included shots of Rumer’s home water birth when she welcomed her baby in April. Moore was also seen holding her daughter’s hand and embracing her as she welcomed new life into the world.

"To be able to celebrate this day with you is beyond words, the privilege to walk in this path of motherhood with you by my side to support and guide me is something I have only dreamed of," she wrote in the caption.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Rumer continued, "Thank you for holding the most beautiful space for me as I made the transition from maiden to mother. Thank you for helping me walk through and rise to the occasion to have the birth I dreamed of."

"What a gift to finally truly understand the depth of love that you have for me and my sisters because of my own endless well of love I have for my daughter. I love you mom," she concluded. "I am filled with so much joy and gratitude. I have never been so happy in my whole life. I have dreamed of this day since before I was born."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In another post Rumer wrote a note to her daughter alongside sweet images of the girl as well as her birth.

"To my girl, my most precious girl Lou," her post began, "I have waited and dreamed of you my whole life. You are more than I could have ever imagined. You have changed my life in the most profound way. It is the privilege and honor of my life to be your Mother and I will do everything and anything for you always. I hope you never stop wanting to sleep next to me or take baths with me."

"I can’t wait to see who you are, although I feel like I have known you my whole life. One of the first things i said after you were born was “oh my girl, I missed you” I didn’t even realize I had said it til @buuski told me later but it’s true. I feel like i have always known you and you me. You are the most beautiful creature I have ever met. I still wake up every morning and can’t believe you are mine," she continued.

"Thank you for choosing me to be your mama, thank you for trusting me to guide you through your life," she went on to write. "Every moment and contraction and every bit of the pain of birth was worth it and I would do it a thousand times over if it means getting to spend one sec with you."

Instagram

"@derekrichardthomas my partner in crime in this uncharted journey into parenthood thank you for giving me the gift of this beautiful soul and for catching our girl as she came into the world and for holding such beautiful space for me as I brought her into the world. She is so lucky to have you as her papa and loves you so much. We are so grateful for you and love you so much."

"To my sisters, my best friends, my partners in crime to have you there to share in the moment that I was able to bring my girl in the world is a moment I will never forget. You have watched and supported me on the journey and know what it meant to bring another precious girl into our lineage," she concluded. "I love you my girl you are the greatest joy and gift of my life. Love your mama."

While her stepmother Emma Heming revealed the entire blended family got together for Mother's Day with a photo from the festivities.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She captioned the heartwarming shot: "What an extra special day it was for our family as we celebrated @rumerwillis and her first Mother’s Day 🌸💐🌼 and we just love how the girls keep multiplying in pure Willis fashion. We love you so very much Louetta 💓 #happymothersday"