8 Celebs Who Have Been On More Reality Shows Than You Realize

Stars like Lisa Rinna and Snooki have appeared on several other reality shows in addition to "Real Housewives" and "Jersey Shore."

While some celebs have gotten their start thanks to reality television, other stars have built their entire career around unscripted shows. These celebrities have found fame for just being themselves, whether it was on a show like "The Bachelor" or even "Jersey Shore." Since then, they've taken their reality careers to the next level. They've starred on numerous other unscripted shows -- and some of these stars have appeared on way more reality series than you may have realized!

Read on to find out which stars have taken over reality TV…

Lisa Rinna may have gotten her start as a soap opera actress but she's become the queen of reality TV. In 2006, she competed on "Dancing With The Stars" before signing on for "Harry Loves Lisa," a reality show with her husband Harry Hamlin. Lisa later appeared on "Celebrity Apprentice" and "Sing Your Face Off." Then, in 2014, she officially joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." In January, Lisa announced she was leaving the show after eight seasons.

Fans first met Trista Sutter when she was the star of the first season of "The Bachelorette." Then in 2005, she took to the ballroom floor to compete on "Dancing With The Stars." Trista later tested her knowledge on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" alongside her husband Ryan, who was also by her side on "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars." Most recently, the couple co-hosted HGTV's "Rocky Mountain Reno," where they helped Colorado locals make renovations to their homes.

Nicole Polizzi, AKA Snooki, became a pop culture icon when "Jersey Shore" premiered in 2009. After the show wrapped up, she and her co-star Jennifer "JWoww" Farley landed a spinoff aptly titled, "Snooki & JWoww." In 2013, Snooki went on to appear on "Dancing With the Stars" before competing on "The New Celebrity Apprentice" and "Celebrity Fear Factor." Snooki and her husband Jionni Lavalle even briefly had a home renovation show called "Nicole & Jionni's Shore Flip." Snooki later landed another show with JWoww, "Snooki & JWoww: Moms With Attitude," before the whole "Jersey Shore" gang reunited for "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."

Both Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag got their start on MTV reality television, with Spencer appearing on "The Princes of Malibu" while Heidi was featured on a few episodes of "Laguna Beach." Since the couple met while appearing on "The Hills," they've gone on to become reality TV royalty. In addition to their MTV shows, they've also had runs on "I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!" as well as "Celebrity Big Brother," "Wife Swap," and "Marriage Boot Camp." Most recently, the couple appeared on "The Hills: New Beginnings."

Courtney Stodden first made headlines when she married actor Doug Hutchison when she was just 16 years old. Together, Courtney and Doug appeared on "Couples Therapy" but their relationship didn't end up working out. Courtney went on to appear on a number of reality shows including "Celebrity Big Brother," "Reality Ex-Wives," "The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition," "Hollywood Hillbillies," "Million Dollar Matchmaker" and "Celebs Go Dating."

6. Christopher Knight

Former "Brady Bunch" star Christopher Knight turned his acting career into reality TV stardom in the early 2000s. He first appeared on "The Surreal Life" in 2005 and then scored his own spin-off, "My Fair Brady," with his then-wife Adrianne Curry. As a family, they also appeared on "Celebrity Family Feud." Most recently, Christopher appeared on HGTV's reality miniseries, "A Very Brady Renovation," where he helped some of the other "Brady Bunch" cast members restore the house where the show took place.

After NBA superstar Dennis Rodman stepped away from the basketball court, he turned to reality television. He landed his own MTV reality talk show titled "The Rodman World Tour" and went on to appear on "Celebrity Big Brother" and "Love Island" in the UK. He also appeared on "Sober House" as well as "Celebrity Mole," where he wound up winning the $222,000 grand prize. He's also become widely known for his appearances on "Celebrity Apprentice" in both 2009 and 2013.

8. Nyle DiMarco