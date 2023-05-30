Taylor Hawkins' 'Badass' Son Shane Joins Foo Fighters to Play Drums During Boston Concert

Getty / YouTube

Dave's daughter Violet also hit the stage at the show, which Shane said was "so much f--kin fun" after playing with his late father's band.

The Foo Fighters concert on Friday night in Boston was a family affair.

The band performed in the city as part of the Boston Calling festival, which they were set to headline last year but bowed out of following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. Over the holiday weekend, however, they returned with another member of Hawkins' brood.

The late rocker's 17-year-old son Shane joined the group of stage before their performance of their 1995 hit, "I'll Stick Around," momentarily taking the place of new drummer Josh Freese.

"How about we do a song with one of my favorite drummers in the world. Would you guys please welcome Mr. Shane Hawkins?" Dave Grohl said before the shaggy haired teen hopped behind the drums.

The kit, however, wasn't quite set correctly -- so Shane asked Grohl for a few moments to "fix" the snare. "How's it going there, Shane? Oh my God, there is a curfew, Shane!" quipped Grohl after a minute of vampire for the crowd, before Shane cut him off with a killer drum intro.

After the performance, Dave exclaimed, "Shane Hawkins everybody, thank you Shane! What a little badass!"

Shane himself thanked the band on Instagram following the performance, posting, "thanks for last night #foofighters so much f---in fun."

Grohl's own daughter Violet also joined him on stage to perform two songs at the same concert, during which he opened up a bit about why they were surrounded by family at the show.

"So our band is truly like a family. Because we've been together for so long, we truly love each other. So tonight, all of our families are here because we have to do this together," he said, via PEOPLE.

"[It's] a funny feeling being up here with you guys tonight, but I feel like let's do it together, we can make this thing feel alright," he added. "To see you and sing these songs to you, a lot of them mean something new now."

He also reportedly dedicated "Monkey Wrench" to "Shane and the Hawkins family."