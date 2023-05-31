Kim Kardashian Reveals What Kids Know About Kanye West's Public Attacks on Family

Hulu/Instagram/Getty

On her show, Kardashian explains how she shields her children from the mess and says she no longer has the "energy" to be West's one-person "cleanup crew" anymore.

Kim Kardashian continued to open up about ex-husband Kanye West's messy behavior post-split on the latest episode of "The Kardashians," giving some insight into how she handles his public criticisms of her and her family.

The new hour was filmed following a 2022 incident where West leaked text messages between himself and Kim to Instagram in which he slammed her mother Kris Jenner, Kardashian's sex tape and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. The episode also picked up where the previous one left off, with Kim venting to Kris about her frustrations with West and over how to properly respond to his slams.

"I don't wanna be a part of this narrative and it's like, when is this ever gonna end? It never will and I'm stuck with this for the rest of my life. I just was so overwhelmed," said Kim, pointing out that everything West is doing also affects their children. "That's the tragic part of the whole story," added Jenner.

Though Kim said she was still doing her best to not talk about everything going on between them out of respect for their kids, she let out an exasperated, "But god, if people knew." In a confessional, she added, "It just is really crazy. It's the hardest feeling to watching someone you really loved and have a family with just be so different from who you knew."

She went on to tell her mother that if West "were to hit rock bottom" in the near future, she felt that it would be a "journey that he needs to figure out on his own," without her help. "I used to run around and call everyone behind his back and be like, 'It's gonna be okay, just give him another chance,'" she claimed, saying she would "spend hours and hours and hours of my days as the cleanup crew."

Now, she said, "I just don't have that energy."

Kris then said she couldn't imagine having to explain Kim's situation to a 9-year-old child, believing North West "is hearing something" about everything going on "and maybe she won't say it." Added Jenner, "That's what breaks my heart."

However, Kim said North "actually doesn't know and that's so crazy," before explaining how she shields the couple's four children from media coverage of her father and their online spats.

"When stuff is said, it's a [text] chain to my whole household, 'No TV, only Apple TV,'" she said. "I can't risk an 'Access Hollywood,' 'Coming up next ...' or anything on the news coming up with their dad mentioned and they wanna watch. I have to figure out a way to protect and so they still haven't see anything ... I go into crisis mode."

In another confessional, Kim said "it's hurtful and it sucks" to be the subject of blame and accusations from her ex -- but added, "I can control how I react and I can control if I'm a mess, then my kids will see that."

She added that she does believe in the future the pair's children "will appreciate my silence, my understanding and my grace" as she tries to "keep it together" going forward. "I just hate that I bring the drama," she told her mom with a laugh.