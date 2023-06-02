American Idol Finalist Defends Katy Perry Against Bullying Claims

Instagram

"American Idol" finalist Oliver Steele is rallying his support behind judge Katy Perry.

The 24-year-old singer -- who made it to the Top 8 in Season 21 -- recently took to Instagram to defend Perry against bullying claims, while also addressing speculation she's exiting the show.

"I've seen a lot of rumors going around the internet about Katy Perry possibly leaving idol and I don't necessarily know what’s true and what's not," Steele wrote alongside two photos of himself and Perry, 38. "Here is what I know about @katyperry. Katy is not a bully, nor does she shame people."

"I remember being nervous at my audition, nervous during Hollywood week, hell even nervous throughout various points in the competition," he continued. "Katy has an incredible ability to not just tell what emotional state you're in, but to be able to tell what's holding you back. I love all the judges, but Katy always seemed to be able to look into my soul and tell exactly what was troubling me, or what it was I was struggling with."

"It's one thing to teach someone to believe in their ability, which the judges are fabulous at. Katy reminded me to believe in who I am as an artist," Steele added. "She challenged me to push myself, to take on challenges that made me uncomfortable. I'm a better musician and artist after Katy Perry pushed me to believe in my potential, and to exceed my limitations."

Steele then ended his post by sharing a message for Perry directly.

"I dunno if you'll see this, but I hope you stay on American idol," he wrote. "You’re a guiding light, an incredible teacher. And you made me believe that I am my own hero. Thank you for everything. ❤️."

Throughout Season 21, Perry received criticism from viewers over certain interactions with some contestants, particularly Sara Beth Liebe, who slammed Perry over what she described as a "mom-shaming" joke.

Perry made the comment during Liebe's audition. When Liebe first walked in, she shared that she was 25 years old and a mother of three. The judges thought she looked much younger, and Perry pretended she was about to pass out.

"If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out," Liebe joked, to which Perry shot back, "Honey, you been laying on the table too much!" referencing her three children.

The young singer later took called out Perry in a since-deleted TikTok video.

"It was embarrassing to have that on TV," she said of the pops star's comment, "and it was hurtful."

She said Perry's joke "wasn't super kind." She went on to add, "I did want to take this opportunity to say that I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool, and I think that mom shaming is super lame."

"It’s hard enough to be a mom and it’s hard enough to be a woman," she continued, thanking her followers for their support, as well as commenters on the original YouTube video of her audition, as well as across social media.

"I see you and I hear you and I am grateful for you," she said.

"Keep loving your babies; nobody deserves to feel crappy about that," she added. "I think if you’re a good mama and you love your babies that’s all that really matters and other comments don’t feel necessary."

Meanwhile, Liebe ultimately exited the competition during Hollywood Week to be with her children.