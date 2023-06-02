Florida Cop, Pregnant Woman Arrested After Joint Beatdown of Man Dating Them Both, Police Say

Miami-Dade Corrections

One suspect lived with the victim and is 7 months pregnant with his child, while the cop thought she was in a monogamous relationship with the same man, authorities say

Miami-Dade Police Officer Anna Elicia Perez found herself in handcuffs last week after she and a pregnant woman allegedly confronted and beat up a man who was dating them both, say local authorities.

The alleged incident went down at Miller's Ale House in Palmetto Bay last Friday, after Perez, 34, and Mila Zuloaga, 35, apparently discovered their unnamed boyfriend was seeing them both. Both women reportedly thought they were in monogamous relationships with the victim, while Zuloaga is seven months pregnant and lives with him.

It's unclear how they made the connection or linked up, but according to CBS News, they both confronted him at the sports bar.

"The defendant and co-defendant were involved in a verbal dispute with the victim regarding infidelity," police said via the arrest affidavit. The dispute then got physical, said cops.

"The officer and pregnant woman intentionally struck the victim on the face and upper body with their hands multiple times," the report continued. "The victim sustained redness to the face and a small bruise to the lower lip."

The two were each arrested on one count battery, with Perez allegedly admitting to police she "pushed and hit the victim multiple times." The officer has reportedly been suspended with pay pending the investigation outcome.