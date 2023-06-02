Video Shows Thief Dump 2-Year-Old Out of Stolen Car Into Alley Then Drive Off

YouTube

The mother "pulled into the driveway of a relative's house and ran inside to grab something" and within a matter of seconds the car was stolen with the toddler inside

Security cameras in a Florida alleyway captured the moment a suspect dumped a two-year-old child on the side of the road after stealing a car, local authorities say.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning, Holly Hill Police Department said, and the suspect is still at large, per Fox News.

The toddler was successfully reunited with their parents after a good Samaritan called in a tip to law enforcement.

"At the time the vehicle was stolen, a 2-year-old child was reported sleeping in a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle," Holly Hill Police Department said.

"The child’s mother reported she pulled into the driveway of a relative's house and ran inside to grab something," the department added. "In a matter of a couple seconds, a suspect walked from across the street, entered the vehicle, and drove north on Clifton Avenue with the child still in the car."

Surveillance footage soon after the theft showed the SUV come to a stop in what appeared to be an alleyway behind a business.

The suspect is seen exiting the vehicle and then pops open the rear driver side door. The driver then grabs the child and dumps them on the ground before returning to the vehicle alone.

The suspect zooms off, abandoning the child.

"The child was unharmed and was reunited with his parents a short time later," law enforcement said.

The department also added a "big thank you" to the tipster who notified authorities of the child's whereabouts.

"The suspect was last seen driving east on 2nd Street towards Ridgewood Avenue," police said and identified the SUV as a "red colored Volkswagen Tiguan bearing Florida license plate AJ7-9FA."