Pete Davidson and Colin Jost Were 'Very Stoned' When They Bought That Staten Island Ferry

Getty

Comedian Pete Davidson has revealed he and fellow "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost were high when they purchased an old Staten Island Ferry boat.

While on the red carpet for his new film, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts", Davidson spoke to ET about their decision to buy the iconic boat after the reporter asked if he would be throwing an after party on his new purchase.

"Yeah, if it's not sunk!" he joked.

"I have no idea what's going on with that thing," he continued. "Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry."

"We're figuring it out," he said of the boat, which they purchased with other investors for $280,000 last year.

They announced that they bought the ferry in January 2022 during a "Weekend Update" segment of Saturday Night Live.

"Hey! We bought a ferry! The windowless van of the sea," joked Davidson, now 29.

"Yes it's very exciting," added Jost, "We thought the whole thing through."

Despite expressing some excitement about the purchase in the past, like how it would become a comedy club restaurant, he seems to see the whole situation differently now.