RHONJ Reunion Blows Up Over Allegation Louie 'Threatened' Margaret's Son, Cheating Rumors and Private Eye Claim

Bravo

Andy Cohen was fed up throughout the hour -- exclaiming that the women were acting like "f---ing kindergartners" and "a-holes" as they went for the jugular with one another.

After Teresa stuck by her suggestion that Melissa could be responsible for her and ex-husband Joe Giudice's prison stints, costar Rachel Fuda claimed Luis "Louie" Ruelas went looking for her adopted son's birth mother, who has since come out of the woodwork claiming Fuda's husband John -- the boy's father -- was preventing her from seeing the child.

That claim -- which Louie was seen denying in a preview clip for next week's episode -- led to the women talking about how Ruelas' boasted about working with a private eye to dig up dirt on everyone in the cast. Margaret began criticizing Louie, before Teresa jumped in telling Josephs it was hypocritical of her to say anything about her husband -- saying of Margaret, "you live and breathe trying to find information" on the other women.

After Margaret said she didn't need to pay people for intel, Teresa said she wouldn't be able to afford it anyway. Melissa then tapped in, exclaiming, "So he has the money to hire people to hurt us? Great f---ing catch you got there. All you have to do is have more money to be evil!"

The sisters-in-law then got into a nasty back and forth, with Melissa calling Teresa "fake as f---," Giudice accusing Gorga of orchestrating a storyline and Melissa telling her, "Namaste your a-hole." Yeah, these two are never, ever, getting back together.

The pair continued to go at it after Andy brought up a moment from the season where Melissa said she wanted to drunk dial one of her exes. "My brother was fine with you saying that? The brother I grew up with would not be okay with that," said Teresa, as Melissa accused her of "twisting something fun and light hearted" during a drunken moment into something far too serious.

Cohen then brought up the cheating rumors which plagued Gorga during the season finale, rumors which Jennifer Aydin heard from a former friend of Margaret's who may have made them up completely. ICYMI, Teresa knew about the gossip as well and invited her brother -- but not Melissa -- to her home to tell him what she heard.

"I blame Teresa for talking to my husband about it without me in her presence and I blame Jennifer for saying that on camera," Gorga said of the gossip. "You should have invited me to your house with your fiance and not just invite half a couple."

Teresa said she was only trying to warn Joe that Margaret may have been spreading rumors and wasn't trying to ruin his marriage to Melissa. "I wish you all the happiness in the world. Next question, Andy!" Giudice said, as Gorga shot back, "No, not the next question!"

As the pair continued to throw jabs at one another, Cohen exclaimed, "HOLD ON, STOP! I swear to God. You guys are like f---ing kindergartners. You don't grow, you don't evolve!" They kept going, however, calling each other weak, fake and phony, before Melissa called Louie the show's newest "bitch boy."

"You guys should just keep talking over each other every f---ing second," Cohen said sarcastically, as they did just that. "I can't wait to never look at your face after today," Teresa told her sister-in-law, as Andy quipped, "Let me know how that goes."

Margaret then threw out a new allegation about Ruelas.

"My family, my child was called and threatened at work by Louie and we have the phone records. Teresa, you know that. It's true," she said, as Giudice laughed off the accusation. "He was called by name, threatened," she added, claiming Louie told her son, "I'm the guy you've got to worry about." She also said she had phone records showing Louie called his work, though Teresa claimed she and the cast have all been getting "spoof" calls on their phones appearing to come from their costars.

Though Andy confirmed there was some kind of "hack" going on where it looked like they were getting calls from each other, he added that when he answers them, "No one ever says anything." Teresa said that wasn't the case for her, before denying Louie ever called Margaret's son and claiming she had just received two missed calls from Josephs while they were sitting on the couch -- a clear attempt to forward her "spoof" explanation. The cast pointed out that Louie was backstage watching the reunion -- insinuating he could have done it himself, possibly? -- while Margaret said her son was reached on a line "no one has."

"I never want to see his f---ing sham of a face again," Margaret told Teresa, before Cohen dead-panned, "Well, you're about to," as the men were set to join them any minute.

"He's gonna be standing right here and you're gonna be looking right as his eyes. You're a devil. You're disgusting," Teresa flung at Josephs -- who went on to call Giudice a "criminal" who has been "gaslit" by a man who "makes you look like an a-hole." She added, "He belittles the s--- out of you. The world has seen it."

As Teresa called Margaret "Old Hag Nancy" and "disgusting," Cohen told them to stop -- saying they were both "acting like a-holes."

The hour ended with the men preparing to come out on stage. Before sitting down, Andy actually warned Louie backstage that he was "worried" about the next segment. "It's like so emotional," said Cohen, "I just don't want it to get physical. I'm the first lion in there and I'm gonna get the s--- beaten out of me."

Cohen also told Joe Gorga to stay in his chair ... while a preview for next week saw Teresa not only getting out of hers, but storming out of the reunion entirely.