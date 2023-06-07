1000-Lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Shares Health Update After Weight Loss Surgery

Instagram

"I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime."

Tammy Slaton of "1000-Lb Sisters" fame is making progress on her weight-loss journey and is "feeling great".

The 36-year-old star of the TLC show spoke with People about her progress and her experience trying to lose weight after a health scare caused her to go into a medically induced coma.

"I wised up and got my surgery," said Slaton. "I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime."

This is a big step for Tammy, who previously needed a wheelchair or walker in order to get around. In the most recent season of the show, Tammy achieved her weight-loss goal which was needed to qualify for her weight-loss surgery.

"Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine," continued Slaton. "I monitor oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it."

"I’m feeling great!" said Tammy. "I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am."

As documented in a February episode of "1000-LB Sisters," Slaton -- who at one point weighed over 700 pounds -- was approved to get bariatric surgery after she reached her weight loss goal of 550 pounds. The Sun reported in November 2022 that Slaton underwent the procedure last summer in Lexington, Kentucky.